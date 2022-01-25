PLAINFIELD — Though the Town Meeting Day warning isn't quite finalized, residents will vote on financing for the Main Street bridge fix and officials are hoping to cover the cost of the project with grants.
The chair of the Select Board also is not seeking reelection. Jim Volz's three-year seat is open and no one has put their name forward to be on the ballot for that position.
The board held a special meeting Tuesday morning to finalize the warning ahead of the annual vote March 1. This action had been delayed because of three special articles board members considered putting on the warning.
Two of the articles, if passed, would change the town clerk and treasurer positions from elected to appointed. The person who currently holds those two positions, Linda Wells, has told the board she is going to retire in June. Wells has said the job she's doing should really be done by two people. The budget residents will vote on includes an additional $35,000 that is expected to be used for a treasurer position.
Board member Sasha Thayer said Wells has told the board the town may want to consider appointing someone to those roles instead of electing them because anyone from the town could be elected and the job requires certain skills that an elected clerk/treasurer may not possess.
But resident Charlie Cogbill is challenging the legality of the articles. Cogbill said the town's charter specifically states officers must be elected by Australian ballot. Thayer said her reading of state law says these two articles would be legal because the town's charter does not specify the municipal clerk must be elected.
Board members said they wanted to avoid what happened last year, where residents were asked to vote to change how the town decides some of its business from in person to Australian ballot. Cogbill and others had said state law did not permit such a change because it stated you cannot vote by Australian ballot to move to Australian ballot and such ballots were only being used in a temporary manner in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ballot articles were voted down.
In allowing towns to make certain changes to elections and annual meetings because the pandemic is still ongoing, the Legislature included language in the latest bill, which has since passed, stating towns cannot permanently move to Australian ballot under these special circumstances.
Board members agreed to get more clarity on the clerk/treasurer articles before voting on their inclusion in the warning. Thayer said she would reach out again to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for feedback. The board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to finalize the warning because Wells said she has to publish it Jan. 30.
Board members discussed possibly postponing any action on clerk and treasurer until next year's annual vote. The board will have to make an appointment anyway once Wells retires and board members said pushing the decision off a year could give them more time to look into the matter.
The third article under consideration was a request for funding to be used to fix the Main Street bridge. The pedestrian bridge project revealed structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn't seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
Board members had considered asking residents if the town could borrow up to $400,000. But Wells said she's going to apply for a $200,000 structures grant from the state this year, with a 10% match. Wells said the town could apply for the same grant again next year to cover all but 20%, or $40,000, of the town's total match for the project.
The board approved an article asking if the town should borrow up to $220,000 to be paid back over 10 years for the project if the town does not receive the grant funding it is seeking. The budget to be voted on in March includes $30,000 for an expected loan payment for the bridge.
The approval of the article came after engineers at VHB, the engineering firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the pedestrian bridge, gave town officials some more information about the status of the bridge.
Engineer Jason Keener told the board while the erosion issues need to be addressed “sooner rather than later,” he estimated the town has about five years before the situation becomes more urgent. He said because of the way the bridge was built, one or two support beams eroding isn't a critical issue for the bridge because all of its supports carry some of the weight when a vehicle drives over the bridge. Board members were told there are things that can be done to patch the bridge until the town is ready to fix it.
The state is planning on reconstructing the Route 2/Main Street intersection. That project is years away and will likely require the closure of the Main Street bridge. Board members had said the bridge fix could be done quicker and a bit cheaper if the bridge is closed during the repair, so they would like to do that project at the same time as the intersection fix, which would require the bridge to only be closed once.
For other races to be voted on in March, Milena Yasus and Janna Osman are each running for a two-year and three-year seat on the Twinfield Union School Board, respectively. Gary Smith is running for a one-year seat as lister and George Cushing is running again for collector of delinquent taxes. Wells is running for clerk and treasurer.
