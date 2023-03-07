PLAINFIELD — This year's town meeting has been moved out over a month because town officials said they realized at the eleventh hour that the town report had not been mailed out in time to have the in-person meeting.

The meeting was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall. There were around two dozen residents in attendance. The first order of business for the meeting was to postpone all business until a later date.

