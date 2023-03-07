PLAINFIELD — This year's town meeting has been moved out over a month because town officials said they realized at the eleventh hour that the town report had not been mailed out in time to have the in-person meeting.
The meeting was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall. There were around two dozen residents in attendance. The first order of business for the meeting was to postpone all business until a later date.
Select Board Chair Jim Volz said that's because the town report was not mailed to residents in time to have the meeting. Volz said he still hadn't received his report in the mail. Other residents reported on social media that they, too, had not received the report in the days leading up to the meeting and were wondering where it was, so that they could be informed ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
State law requires that the town report be mailed out 10 days before the annual meeting.
On Feb. 22, Town Clerk Robin Miller told the board the town report would be mailed out on Feb. 27. Miller took over for Linda Wells, the town's long-serving clerk and treasurer, in December after Wells retired.
Miller reported printing the report had been delayed because she had come across some numbers in the town's budget related to reserve funds that she could not make sense of it and was working with Lorraine Capetta, one of the town's auditors, to clear up the discrepancy. The treasurer's portion of the report states the town's books need to be re-audited because of the discrepancies Miller found, so the town's balance sheet was not available for the report.
Town officials have since said they didn't realize mailing the report out on Feb. 27, eight days before the annual meeting, would not comply with state law. Volz took responsibility for the oversight at a board meeting held Monday night.
“I want to apologize to everybody. I feel like that's really my fault. I'm the chair of the select board, and I let those dates go by without realizing that we should have gotten this done. That's something I should have been paying attention to,” he said.
At Tuesday's meeting, Wells made a motion to move the meeting to April 25. That motion was amended a couple of times to move the date to 9 a.m. April 15 because residents said a Saturday meeting would likely see better attendance than a Tuesday meeting. Wells' motion also stated business would be conducted at the April meeting by Australian ballot, but an amendment to the motion changed the meeting to in-person. Residents at the meeting approved the motion and the amendments on a voice vote, moving the in-person meeting to April 15.
Much of the town's business, including approving the town budget, is conducted on the floor, outside the election of officers which is done by Australian ballot.
Ballots were still cast Tuesday in Plainfield because residents had to vote on the budgets for Twinfield Union School budget and the Central Vermont Career Center.
Board member Sasha Thayer — who was set to step down from the three-person board with Bram Towbin running unopposed for her seat — said at Tuesday's meeting, town officials weren't sure what they were going to do with the ballots regarding elected officers once the polls closed at 7 p.m. Thayer later stated on social media that the votes cast Tuesday for officers would be counted and residents can still request an absentee ballot from Miller ahead of the April 15 meeting or vote for officers in person on that day. There are no contested races this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.