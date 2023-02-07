PLAINFIELD — The town's American Rescue Plan Act Committee has submitted a report, which includes recommendations on how Plainfield should spend its pandemic relief dollars.
The report was submitted by the committee in December, but has yet to be discussed by the select board.
The board moved its regular meetings to the first and third Monday of the month to better accommodate the schedules of town officials. The report was on the agenda for Monday's meeting, but board members opted to wait to discuss it when committee members could be present. That discussion is expected to take place on Feb. 22. The meeting is on a Wednesday because Feb. 20 is Presidents Day.
The committee is comprised of three residents: George Cushing, Jane Bradley and Arion Thiboumery. In its report, the committee stated it started meeting regularly in September. The committee met with the select board, identified criteria for evaluation, solicited proposals for ideas to spend the money, evaluated those proposals, gathered community feedback and arrived at recommendations for the board.
The town has been awarded $367,000 in pandemic relief funds. Of that, $173,000 has been set aside for the town's match for a grant to replace a bridge on Brook Road, which is said to be too narrow on the underside. The bridge is known to catch debris and flood during large rainstorms. It suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years, most recently in summer 2015.
The town also set aside $30,000 for CVFiber, a community-based broadband municipality which kicked off its construction phase in December.
That left the committee with $164,000 to work with.
“We received feedback from the community on whether to spend the entire amount now or hold some in reserve for future needs. There was no general community consensus on this point,” the report stated.
The committee said residents expressed concern about future costs associated with the state's plan to overhaul the problematic intersection at Route 2 and Main Street known for poor sight lines. They also were concerned about having safe access to Route 2 while that project is underway. It's unclear when that project will take place and is said to be years away.
The committee said in its report it decided to hold some of the pandemic relief funds in reserve. The funds need to be obligated, meaning contracts signed for work by the end of 2024 and the funds need to be spent by the end of 2026.
The committee received $183,133.50 in funding requests with only $164,000 available.
In evaluating requests, the report stated the committee looked for proposals that addressed needs of the larger community for a long-term benefit and that improved public safety and well-being.
The town's Recreation Committee had asked for $51,637.50. Of that, $45,637.50 would be used to buy a climbing dome, $5,000 would be used to buy a composting toilet and $1,000 would go toward a water fountain. The report recommended giving the committee $22,819 in funding.
The town's water and wastewater system asked for $17,000 to purchase land for a water protection area. The board signed off on this purchase at Monday's meeting. Those at the system also asked for $12,000 to cover surveying fees and another $20,000 for an engineering study for a project on School Street, for a total request of $49,500. The report recommended giving the system $40,500.
“Clean water and wastewater management is essential to the well-being of our town. We need to have the ability to expand water/waste water in order to increase housing and business which will have a positive impact on our ability to increase housing, which should help us keep taxes down,” the report stated.
The Plainfield Co-op asked for $30,000 to offset the losses the business suffered from the pandemic and from shutting the Main Street bridge down for three weeks last year so the bridge could be repaired and repaved. The business also asked for $2,500 for a HEPA air purifier and $10,500 so that it can offer discounted food to residents.
The report recommended only giving the business $2,500 for the purifier.
The Friends of the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, a volunteer organization that maintains the historic building, asked for $10,045 for video streaming equipment, $6,144 for a projector and $3,057 for audio equipment.
The report recommended not funding any of these requests.
The same is true for a $14,000 request for a back up generator for the building.
The Cutler Memorial Library had asked for $25,000 for roof and chimney repair, $2,000 for lead encapsulation and $3,300 to replace an oil tank.
The report stated the committee initially only agreed to recommend funding for the lead encapsulation, but after hearing feedback from the community in support of the library's request, it recommended paying for half of the roof and chimney repair.
A handful of library supporters were in attendance for Monday's board meeting. After hearing of the committee's recommendations, Angela Ogle, the library's director, said the library may present a petition from residents at the Feb. 22 board meeting to show community support for the funding requests.
The report recommended funding a $5,750 request to start a community trust.
“The development of a non-profit community trust will enable us to raise money outside of taxes to support the needs of our community and businesses,” the report stated.
In all, the committee agreed to fund $86,069 of the $183,133.50 in requests, purposely leaving $77,931 in reserve.
While the committee has made recommendations for how the funds should be spent, the ultimate decision will come from the select board. The report stated the committee is hoping it can meet again after town meeting next month to discuss any new requests or revisit old ones.
