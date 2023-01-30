BARRE —A Plainfield woman is accused of using Medicaid funds to pay caregivers for hours they didn’t work.
Andrea Stefani, 71, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 19 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to 10 felony counts of Medicaid fraud. If convicted, Stefani faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
The state attorney general’s office brought the charges against Stefani.
Detective Michael Hemond said in his affidavit he is a member of the office’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit. Hemond said the unit investigates allegations of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, as well as allegations of Medicaid fraud.
Hemond said Stefani is the guardian of a person with disabilities who receives Medicaid benefits. It was stated in court that this person is related to Stefani.
Hemond said as guardian, Stefani is responsible for the budget supplied by Medicaid for the family member’s care and is to act as the employer for the family member’s caregivers.
He said in 2019, Stefani used Medicaid funds to help pay for an attorney for a consultation regarding the family member’s trust. The investigator said this was not a proper use of the funds. He said the attorney returned the funds after the issue was raised.
Also in 2019, he said Stefani approved the use of Medicaid funds to pay a caregiver at a higher pay rate than is allowed under program guidelines.
In 2020, he said she had requested reimbursements from Medicaid for archery and woodworking classes the family member had participated in. Hemond said these classes were not covered under the family member’s Medicaid plan. He said Stefani was paid $2,100 for the classes, which she has not paid back.
Hemond said his unit was asked in September to investigate Stefani’s actions regarding the family member’s Medicaid budget after the family member disclosed Stefani wasn’t using the funds appropriately. He said the family member reported Stefani had paid a caregiver for hours he didn’t actually work. Hemond said this caregiver is Stefani’s boyfriend and the pair share a bank account.
In July, Hemond said Vermont State Police responded to Stefani’s home because the family member had allegedly hit Stefani with a branch. He said Stefani’s boyfriend was at the home at the time and did not represent himself as a caregiver to investigators. Hemond said the boyfriend was instead presented as a “family friend” who helped with manual labor.
Hemond said another caregiver was paid by Stefani for hours worked in July when that caregiver was actually in Florida at the time. He said this caregiver reported the inaccurate hours were submitted because Stefani owed the caregiver money for hours worked previously.
Hemond said the caregiver reported Stefani knew it was wrong to file inaccurate timesheets, but Stefani said it was the only way she could pay the caregiver.
He said this caregiver also reported the family member had been working and hours were falsely submitted showing the family member was receiving care when the family member was actually at work.
Hemond said the investigation revealed a second caregiver also had been receiving back pay from Stefani using inaccurate timesheets. He said this caregiver reported she had assisted the family member before she was eligible to do so because her background check hadn’t been completed.
Hemond said he spoke with Stefani on Nov. 9. He said she admitted the family member was not home when Stefani submitted hours in July falsely stating the family member had received care at that time. He said Stefani reported her partner had done some manual labor in July that the family member is usually responsible for but was unavailable, so she paid her partner for that work and considered it care for the family member.
He said Stefani also reported she paid her partner for transporting the family member, when in fact Stefani was actually driving the vehicle at the time and the partner was a passenger. He said she disagreed with that being an inappropriate use of Medicaid funds.
He said Stefani admitted to not paying caregivers for certain hours and then paying them later using inaccurate timesheets. He said Stefani was supposed to use her own funds to pay those caregivers if the Medicaid budget ran out of funds and she would be reimbursed, but Stefani reported she didn’t have funds available at the time. Stefani could have asked for a budget increase, but Hemond said she reported the process took too much time.
He said she admitted she has not been able to accurately manage the budget and said maybe that job should go to someone else.
Late last year, Hemond said it was revealed that Stefani had brought in a third caregiver who again was not being properly paid for hours worked and was being paid retroactively using inaccurate timesheets.
He said two of the caregivers were paid $2,244 for hours when the family member was actually at work. Court records show Stefani paid two of the caregivers about $4,500 from the hours they previously worked using inaccurate timesheets.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.