WOODBURY – Vermont State Police say a Plainfield woman died in a single vehicle crash overnight Monday.
Troopers were called to the scene on Route 14 around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 2019 Ford Escape that had struck a utility pole and rolled on its side.
The operator, Betty Sawyer, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the accident, which occurred in the southbound lane, was apparently not witnessed.
Route 14 was closed overnight until shortly after 5 a.m. as part of the crash investigation.
Woodbury Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call the VSP Middlesex barracks at 229-9191.
