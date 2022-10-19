PLAINFIELD — The project manager for the Main Street bridge resurfacing says the bridge looks to be in good shape, and no extensive damage found as officials had feared.
While the bridge’s condition is welcome news, the project has caused issues with drivers having trouble navigating the detour.
Local officials also gave the go-ahead to apply for a grant to replace another bridge, this one on Brook Road.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Tammy Farnham, the project manager for the pedestrian walkway which morphed into a bridge resurfacing project after officials discovered concrete had been eroding from the bridge due to the membrane between the road surface and the bridge not sealing properly when it was last resurfaced in 2006. This allowed water to flow between the membrane and the concrete, causing erosion. The bridge, which was built in 1927, was closed earlier this month to remove what was left of the road surface and the membrane to see how damaged the bridge was before it is resurfaced. If the damage was bad enough, officials had planned on covering it back up temporarily and dealing with it at a later date after acquiring the funding to do so.
Farnham said the bridge was inspected on Monday, and while about 12 sections of rebar in the center of the bridge needed to be fixed, “It’s going really well.”
She said those working on the bridge reported it appeared the edges of the bridge’s deck had been repaired before, which is why they are in better shape now. Farnham said the center of the bridge likely would not have been able to be repaired without closing the bridge.
A bridge closure is not something those in town are generally in favor of because it cuts off the lower village’s quick access to Route 2. Officials had speculated a reason the membrane may have not sealed properly is because that work was done by only reducing the bridge to one lane instead of resurfacing the bridge all at once.
Farnham said there wasn’t much pavement left on the bridge before the work started earlier this month. She said some spots had no pavement while others only had about 1½ inches. She said Daniels Construction, the contractor the town has hired to do the job, has applied new mats of rebar and was expected to start pouring concrete to repair the bridge as soon as Oct. 19.
Farnham said the concrete needs 10 days to cure. The membrane would then be installed and paved over. She said she didn’t have a date yet for when that would take place because the contractor is watching the weather.
Farnham said the plan is to place about 3 inches of pavement in the center of the bridge and taper it off to about 2½ inches at the edges. She said the sidewalk on the Marshfield side of the bridge is a bit low, so the town may want to look at placing planters or something on the sidewalk there to let drivers know it’s a pedestrian walkway.
Board Chair Jim Volz asked whether the contractor still expected to have the project complete, and the bridge back open, in 28 days, which would be Nov. 7. Farnham said that’s still the goal, and she hasn’t heard they won’t be able to meet that date.
With the bridge closed, drivers have had to use back roads to get into the lower village. The detour calls for drivers to use Country Club Road from Route 2 to connect with Lower Road into the village. But the detour signs on Route 2 appear to be confusing drivers who are taking the detour and ending up on John Fowler Road on their way to Marshfield. Residents have reported drivers are speeding on that road, causing a hazard and a delivery truck reportedly crashed there a few days ago.
Board member Sasha Thayer said it appears drivers are seeing signage stating Main Street is closed and thinking that means Route 2 is closed. Thayer said whoever came up with the traffic control plan for the project “was not really thinking about communication.”
Thayer said this has created a dangerous situation.
With Route 2 falling under the state’s responsibility, town officials said there isn’t much they can do about the signage. Farnham said altering the signage would result in changes to the state’s detour plan which could take three weeks to get approved when the project could be done by then. Town officials discussed using lawn signs to let drivers know they can still use Route 2.
On another bridge, the board approved a motion on a 2-0 vote giving the go-ahead to apply for a grant to replace the bridge on Brook Road. Volz and board member Riley Carlson voted in favor of the motion, while Thayer abstained.
The bridge will cost about $1.7 million to replace. It’s said to be too narrow on the underside to handle large rainstorms which causes debris to get caught up which then results in flooding. The town will need to provide a 10% match for the project. Town officials are planning on using the town’s pandemic relief dollars to cover the cost. Plainfield has been awarded $377,245 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with just $30,000 of it spoken for thus far for CVFiber, a municipality working on bringing broadband to under served areas in central Vermont.
Town officials have said if they are able to find another source for the match, they won’t touch the ARPA money for the bridge so that the funds can be used elsewhere.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.