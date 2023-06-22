PLAINFIELD — State officials will meet in Plainfield next week to discuss available pandemic relief funds as part of the sixth and final stop for the state’s “ARPA Tour.”
Members of the Scott administration will gather at the historic Town Hall and Opera House at 9 a.m. June 28.
Select board members discussed the event at the board’s regular meeting Monday night. The board was joined by Melissa Bounty, executive director of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation.
State officials have been holding events around Vermont to let residents and local officials know about funds the state still has available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Bounty said the meeting in Plainfield next week will be the sixth and final stop of the tour.
At the tour’s stop in Addison County earlier this month, she said, state officials took part in a listening session and roundtable discussion about available funds and any outstanding project needs. She said representatives from the governor’s full cabinet are expected to participate in next week’s event.
“Anyone in the community who has questions for any of those agencies is invited to come and ask those questions. They’ll be specifically really looking at what monies remain from ARPA within the state and how those different agencies can help access those funds through the programs that they have created,” she said.
Bounty said while the governor hasn’t participated in the first five stops on the tour, she said he may take part in next week’s event since the Legislature is no longer in session.
Following the discussion, Bounty said state officials plan on splitting up and touring the town, checking out local infrastructure and local businesses.
“It’s really meant to be a conversation about ARPA,” she said. “How it went. What’s still needed. What worked. What didn’t work. They’ll love to hear the success stories as much as they’ll love to answer questions, or stories of failure or difficulty. So that’s the point. It’s a listening session to hear about how ARPA went and what is left that could be done.”
Board member Bram Towbin said the event sounds like a great opportunity for residents to talk to the decision makers.
“I hope we get a good turnout,” Towbin said.