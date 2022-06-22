PLAINFIELD — Local officials will hold a special meeting Thursday with stakeholders before deciding if the Main Street Bridge should be completely shut down for a month this summer or reduced to one lane for about three months.
The Plainfield Select Board discussed the bridge at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The town recently installed a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge. The project revealed structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town was told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
The state has told the town it has found a federal grant for $375,000 that would cover resurfacing the bridge with a 20% match from the town. Plainfield would be on the hook for $75,000 if the entire $375,000 is used.
Local officials have yet to decide whether the bridge will be reduced to one lane or closed completely during the project. The town is planning to use the contractor who built the walkway, Daniels Construction of Ascutney, to do the resurfacing work. The town has been told the company would like an answer from the town as soon as possible so it can start that work.
Select Board members Jim Volz and Sasha Thayer were close to approving a motion calling for the bridge to only be reduced to one lane. Board members had just heard from Liz Bicknell, a member of the Plainfield Co-op’s board, who reported that business would likely have to shut down for a month if the bridge is closed completely.
Bicknell told the board it would cost the co-op about $100,000 if the bridge were shut down for a month. She said the issue isn’t necessarily shoppers not being able to access the business, but more about delivery trucks not being able to make deliveries without the bridge. Bicknell said those at the co-op don’t believe delivery companies would be agreeable to a detour on the town’s back roads.
“As a small co-op, we don’t really have much clout in terms of delivery,” she said.
She asked whether the town could somehow reimburse the company if it does decide to close the bridge. Thayer said the town didn’t have funds available to reimburse the co-op.
She again expressed her frustration with the project and said what the town needs is a new way into the lower village.
“With a bridge that’s not 97 years old,” Thayer said. “I personally find fixing up a 97-year-old bridge insane.”
The town also has been trying to figure out how to provide emergency services if the bridge were closed. Local officials had proposed sitting a staffed firetruck in the upper village because the fire station is in the lower village and would be cut off from a fire in the upper village. They also discussed sitting a staffed ambulance in the lower village because ambulances wouldn’t be able to access the lower village from Route 2. The town had an estimate of about $68,000 to provide those services for a month and asked the state whether it would pay for them as part of the grant. Town officials said the state rejected the idea, stating it would rather pay for any additional costs the town might incur from paying other emergency services, such as the ambulance service in East Montpelier, for additional coverage.
In an effort to not negatively impact lower village businesses and emergency services, Volz and Thayer appeared ready to vote to only reduce the bridge to one lane. But just before the board voted on the motion, it was told Tammy Farnham was planning to attend the meeting later on when the topic was scheduled to come up on the meeting’s agenda. The board had discussed the bridge earlier than when the agenda said.
Farnham recently stepped down as the Select Board’s third member, but she said Tuesday she would stay on as project manager until this project is finished.
Thayer said the town has been told resurfacing the bridge all at once instead of one lane at a time would likely give better results for the bridge. Thayer said the new membrane would be installed in one piece instead of two pieces.
Farnham said closing the bridge also would shave about $145,000 from the project because it would reduce the amount of work time from three months to one month.
The bridge was reduced to one lane last summer when the walkway was installed. Farnham said while the bridge would again be reduced to one lane for the resurfacing, if the town went that direction, the layout will be a bit different. Last summer, vehicles were able to use School Street to get onto Main Street from the Marshfield side of Route 2. Farnham said that won’t be possible this time because School Street will be closed. She said traffic coming from the Marshfield side of Route 2 would likely have to drive through the intersection, turn around somewhere on Route 2 and then approach the lower village from the west side of Route 2.
Farnham said this layout will likely cause some delay in response from emergency services trying to navigate the intersection.
The board decided to hold off on a vote Tuesday to either close the bridge or reduce it one lane and instead will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with stakeholders, including business owners and emergency responders, to talk about the bridge and then make a decision. Farnham said she would provide the most recent cost estimates for the project at the meeting.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
