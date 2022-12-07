PLAINFIELD — Local officials discussed infrastructure improvement planning in an effort to be proactive instead of reactive, like with the issues discovered at the Main Street bridge.
The bulk of business scheduled for Tuesday’s regular select board meeting was moved to Thursday afternoon because Town Clerk Robin Miller was unavailable. Miller told board members she had a sick child to tend to.
But one item on the agenda was not moved because it had a guest who was in virtual attendance for Tuesday’s meeting. Christian Meyer, acting director at the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, was there to talk about infrastructure planning.
Board member Sasha Thayer had wanted the board to speak with the commission about getting on top of the town’s infrastructure projects. The town recently completed repairs on the Main Street bridge. The structural issues with the bridge, where water was getting between the road surface and the concrete of the bridge and causing erosion, were only discovered after the town installed a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge.
The town is currently working on a grant application to replace a bridge on Brook Road, which is said to be too narrow underneath to deal with large rainstorms. A nearby bridge downstream on Mill Street also needs to be replaced because it is too narrow underneath and could cause flooding, though the Brook Road bridge is said to be a higher priority. That bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years, most recently in summer 2015.
Road Foreman Michael Bingham has told town officials he’s driven around and checked other bridges in town and discovered there are some that need dire attention.
Meyer said he was there to talk about the capital improvement planning process.
“There’s no magic to it, per se. I think most towns are already doing it in some form,” he said.
Meyer said there likely are town departments and committees that already know what projects will need to be addressed and the capital improvement process is a way to bring those projects together in a public way, so residents understand why projects are being addressed a certain way. He said this process typically involves listing the projects where the projects are ranked by priority with some cost estimate included and a rough timeline of when the project will take place.
He said the state recommends a minimum of five years of planning, while he recommends planning 10 years out.
“It’s a schedule of how you’re going to be investing in your town’s infrastructure,” he said.
Meyer said some towns focus solely on roads and highways, while others include facilities in their capital plans.
He said while not every town has the staffing or volunteers available to do so, some municipalities choose to appoint a person or group, which oversees the capital plan, updates it annually and sends the governing body an annual recommendation for budgeting purposes. Meyer said this group or person would reach out to the town’s departments, see where their projects stand and make adjustments accordingly. He gave the example of a boiler that might have needed to be replaced, but town officials later discover the boiler has at least three more years left so that funding can be used elsewhere.
“Kind of updates that timeline so you kind of always have a rolling idea of when these expenses are coming,” he said.
He then gave the board some examples of what neighboring towns have done for their capital improvement planning.
In East Montpelier, Meyer said the town has a dedicated committee for capital improvement. He said the town has built up a reserve fund to deal with unforeseen issues, including a culvert that failed and needed to be replaced.
In Middlesex, he said that town started its capital improvement planning in 2020 and has assigned the task to its budget committee. He said that town relies on bonding, rather than a reserve fund, to pay for projects.
Board Chair Jim Volz said he prefers bonding over a fund. Volz said with a fund, residents are paying for future projects that they might not see the benefit of. With a bond, he said residents would be paying for the project as they get the benefit of it.
“In some sense, it’s fairer to bond,” Volz said.
In Orange, Meyer said that town just wanted a list of the town’s assets, which it would then rank and look to address on a five-year timeline. He said the town obtained a municipal planning grant to hire a consultant to do that asset inventory and to include a cost estimate. Boards members in Plainfield were told they would have to wait until next fall to apply for such a grant since the application deadline this year has passed. Meyer said he’d keep an eye out for other possible sources of funding for planning for the town.
Board members said they would need to identify who could be in charge of capital planning for Plainfield. Volz wondered why this wasn’t something the town’s planning commission was already dealing with. Thayer responded the commission mainly focuses on zoning and updating the town plan. Board members said they would reach out to the commission to see if this is something it could add to its plate.
Thayer asked once the town has its project list in place, how is the town supposed to pay for these projects given its limited resources as a small town? Meyer said the regional planning commission was happy to be a partner in the process, but the town may need to hire a consultant who specializes in municipal finance planning who could drill down into the town’s revenues and expenses.
No action was taken Tuesday and the topic is expected to come up again at Thursday’s meeting.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
