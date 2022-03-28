PLAINFIELD — Winter, for the most part, has come and gone, and the historic, rundown fire station on Route 2 still stands while local officials continue to work on plans for the building’s demolition.
The former fire station was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
Last spring, Fire Chief Greg Light told the Select Board he didn’t think the building would last another winter.
There had been some discussion about restoring the building, but local officials said that would cost tens of thousands of dollars that they don’t have. Moving the building also had been discussed, but doing that would remove the building’s historical designation and it would be a difficult task because there isn’t much room to work where the building sits, wedged between a major roadway and a river.
The town had received a couple of offers from those looking to buy the property. Last summer, Jay Southgate, who owns and operates Southgate Steeplejacks, told the board he wanted to buy the property, take the building down and replace it with a replica that would serve as a residence.
Town officials had wanted the current building gone before winter with the hope of avoiding the building’s collapse into the river. While an April snowstorm is never out of the question in Vermont, winter officially ended March 20 and the building remains as it has been.
That’s because Southgate has run into some issues that have delayed his plans. He talked to the board about those issues at its regular meeting last week.
Southgate had wanted to build a home with two stories. But he was told by the state that the first floor could not be used as part of the residence because the property is in a flood zone. Local officials said the state reported buildings built in a flood zone must allow water to flow through the lower level.
Southgate told the board he hasn’t been able to obtain the insurance necessary to take the building down himself. He said the insurance company he uses that, “currently covers me to install steeples, wouldn’t cover me to take that building down.”
Southgate told the board he wouldn’t be willing to pay the town back the cost of demolishing the building as the purchase price for the property. Had Southgate taken the building down himself, town officials had said they were willing to sell the property to him for $1 to take the burden off their hands.
The town has been told a local contractor, Ty Walker, is willing to demolish the building for around $5,000. Southgate said he was comfortable with that price. Board member Tammy Farnham said she would reach out to the contractor.
Southgate is still working on design plans for the new building. Board members have said they want to be able to sign off on the design as part of the property sale.
He told the board in order to complete those plans, he needs to know exactly where the property lines are. Board Chair Jim Volz said he would work to figure out the property lines.
Once the lines are known, Southgate told the board he should have a design ready to present by June.
Farnham said the town might hold a special meeting then devoted to the building because there are residents interested in what’s happening with the property.
