20230713_bta_Plainfield bridge
Buy Now

The bridge at the bottom of Brook Road in Plainfield took a beating over the past couple days.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

PLAINFIELD — While residents temporarily dealt with lack of access to the rest of the state due to washed out and flooded roads, and a troubled bridge again caused damage from catching debris, a town official says the situation could have been much worse if not for the work done in preparation for events like the flood seen earlier this week.

The town is no stranger to flooding. The Winooski River flows through the center of town and the Great Brook feeds into the river through the lower village. Plainfield dealt with significant damage in the storms in 2011 and in 2015. The town again saw significant damage from this week’s flood, with pictures posted to social media showing roads completely washed out and piles of woody debris collected from rushing waters.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags