PLAINFIELD — While residents temporarily dealt with lack of access to the rest of the state due to washed out and flooded roads, and a troubled bridge again caused damage from catching debris, a town official says the situation could have been much worse if not for the work done in preparation for events like the flood seen earlier this week.
The town is no stranger to flooding. The Winooski River flows through the center of town and the Great Brook feeds into the river through the lower village. Plainfield dealt with significant damage in the storms in 2011 and in 2015. The town again saw significant damage from this week’s flood, with pictures posted to social media showing roads completely washed out and piles of woody debris collected from rushing waters.
With a good portion of the town’s back roads either washed out or underwater, residents didn’t have anywhere to go because Route 2 was closed in East Montpelier and in Marshfield due to water overtaking that road. Some access had been restored to the town by Wednesday morning, with residents reporting they were again able to travel to different areas to run errands.
While the town certainly took another beating from a significant weather event, Bram Towbin, a member of the town’s select board and Plainfield’s road commissioner, said in a Wednesday interview the situation could have been much worse if not for projects the town has undertaken in recent years to address such events.
“All in all, we came out well,” Towbin said.
He said places like Lee Road, Bean Road and sections of Gore Road had been problem areas during large storms, but they came out OK this time because the town did the work to install new culverts and expanded culverts in those areas.
“These projects are expensive and not very popular, but when you have a day like yesterday, you realize the importance. Because we could have been even more compromised than we were,” he said.
Towbin praised the work the road crew has done in response to the storm. He noted Road Foreman Michael Bingham was working solo for a bit Tuesday because the town’s two other road crew workers couldn’t get into town. Towbin said the workers did everything they could to get to Plainfield and were eventually able to give Bingham a hand.
“It’s going to be a long process of recovery. It’s difficult to locate equipment when everybody needs it, and so forth. But we’re doing the best we can, and I think we’re in great hands with Michael Bingham. He knows what he’s doing,” Towbin said.
With access out of town all but cut off, a lack of an emergency shelter in town quickly became an issue. The town has been working to turn the historic Town Hall and Opera House into an emergency shelter, but that effort will take time because the building will need to meet certain criteria in order to be recognized as such a shelter.
While Towbin praised emergency responders for doing everything they could in response to this event, he said we’re now entering into a new era where emergency shelters and communication and coordination will need to rise to a higher level of importance.
He said creating an emergency shelter in town will be a top priority for local officials.
“We’re entering an era where 100-year events are going to be happening every five years. It’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Towbin said he wondered what would have occurred if this event caused issues at the dam in Cabot.
“Look around the country. What happens if there’s a 10-inch rain event? I think that we really need resources to combat these problems,” he said.
One area where the town could use an influx of resources is the troubled bridge on Brook Road. The bridge, which has been an issue for years because of the damage it causes when floods occur, again caused damage from this week’s flood.
Several years ago, the town hired engineering consultants to look at the bridges on Mill Street and Brook Road. The engineers determined neither of the bridges was wide enough underneath to handle major rainstorms, suggesting the town would need to widen the underpasses of the bridges to allow water and debris to flow through smoothly in the event of a flood.
The Brook Road bridge is considered the higher priority of the two because the Great Brook bends to the right before it gets to that bridge. Debris, instead of flowing straight through the underpass, gets hung up on the riverbank and collects on the bridge, blocking the flowing water that has nowhere else to go but into nearby homes. The water flows straight through the bridge on Mill Street, so it doesn’t collect debris as easily as its counterpart on Brook Road.
Towbin said the Brook Road bridge again collected debris during this week’s flood and seriously damaged two nearby homes.
The town has applied for a grant to help pay for the replacement of the bridge. Some in town have suggested removing the bridge entirely to solve the debris issue.
Towbin said while he understands the sentiment, removing the bridge may cause more issues than it solves. He said there would be increased traffic on Hudson Avenue, which is ill-suited for more traffic, and there would be more traffic on Main Street, which could cause issues with trucks trying to navigate their way through the lower village.
“It’s not as neat a solution as some people would think,” he said.
Towbin said many others in town believe the problem would be solved by clearing debris out of the brook. But he said that approach doesn’t take into account the issues caused by the sharp turn the water takes before it flows under the bridge. Towbin said nor would it be cost-effective for the town to engage in an extensive project to remove the debris.
He said the answer is a new bridge.
“One of the ironies about that bridge is, if that bridge collapsed, we would more easily be able to rebuild it and get funding. But since it’s like a tank of cement, it seems to stand firm,” he said.
Towbin said it’s expected to cost about $1.5 million to replace the bridge with one that can better handle large storms.
“That’s a huge amount of money for a town with our tax base, even when we get grants and offset (the cost),” he said, adding he understands residents are frustrated with this bridge that keeps causing issues and officials are doing what they can to address it.