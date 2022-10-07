PLAINFIELD — The town’s newest select board member got a good look at what Plainfield is dealing with, as the board approved the change orders giving the go-ahead for the Main Street bridge to be closed for about a month for resurfacing starting Monday.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the board heard from resident Riley Carlson. Carlson had applied to serve as the board’s third member.
Tammy Farnham stepped down from the board in June after she said she was accused of conflict of interest while the board was in the process of replacing the retiring road foreman. The board has been functioning with its two remaining members ever since.
Carlson said he grew up in Plainfield and graduated from Twinfield Union School. He said he has a good understanding of the area and the people who live here.
Carlson said he worked for the state for several years as a software engineer before moving to Oregon. He said he returned to town during the pandemic and has been back for a couple of years.
“I feel like it’s time for me to maybe give back a little bit and help out the town however I can. I feel like serving on the select board is a great way to do that,” he said.
Carlson said he understands the town is dealing with some complicated projects. He said he wanted to offer another set of eyes and ears to ensure decisions are being made in the best interest of the town.
Board Chair Jim Volz and board member Sasha Thayer both voted to appoint Carlson to the board, though he couldn’t vote on any business handled Thursday because Town Clerk Linda Wells said he still needed to take his oath of office.
Carlson will serve on the board until Town Meeting Day in March when residents will elect someone to finish off the final year of Farnham’s three-year term.
Carlson stayed and observed the rest of the meeting, where he got a good sense of what’s going on. Wells gave the board an update on her replacement as she moves toward retirement, and the meeting included a discussion about a grant application to replace a bridge on Brook Road, which is said to be too narrow underneath to handle major rainstorms.
But the largest chunk of the meeting was devoted to the bridge on Main Street. It was last resurfaced in 2006. A pedestrian walkway recently installed on the side of the bridge revealed the membrane between the road surface and the bridge’s concrete did not seal properly. This has led to erosion of the concrete.
The town had been working on a plan to resurface the bridge while leaving one lane open so access to the lower village from Route 2 would not be cut off. But town officials recently were told that wasn’t possible because the plan would have involved vehicles — including heavy ones like fire trucks and delivery trucks — driving up on the bridge’s sidewalk on the north side, something experts did not think the bridge would support for the three months the work would take to complete.
Closing the bridge completely would see the work done in about 28 days. Farnham, who has stayed on as the project manager for the pedestrian walkway, told the board Thursday the contractor the town has hired for the work, Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, has reported it has secured a special type of pressure washer for the project.
Officials and residents have been waiting to find out exactly when the bridge would be closed so they can plan accordingly.
Farnham said the board needed to sign off on the two latest change orders for the project Thursday so that Daniels could have the pressure washer on site as soon as Oct. 7.
She said work is expected to start Monday with the bridge closed.
A lengthy discussion followed in which Thayer expressed concerns about a lack of detail in the change orders; how much money the town would actually save from shutting the bridge down completely; and whether the town would get all the paving it was looking for, including fixing potholes in the intersection of Main and Mill streets next to the bridge.
Residents wrote in the Zoom chat for the meeting that it was time for the project to move forward; that Thayer’s concerns had been addressed; that she was manufacturing a crisis and the town needed to trust the contractor and the engineer it has hired to do their jobs correctly.
With only two board members, if Thayer did not vote to approve the change orders, the project could not go forward. The orders were needed to alter the terms of the contact the town has with Daniels because it was only hired initially to install the walkway and resurface some of the bridge on the walkway side.
Farnham said one of the change orders dealt with the resurfacing work while the other addressed work that would be done once the surface is dug up. Town officials don’t know yet just how damaged the bridge is from the erosion. They have said the surface will be removed, the bridge will be assessed and either fixed then and there or covered back up to address at a later date, if the work is too much to handle now.
In the end, Thayer and Volz voted to approve the change orders.
Those looking to drive into the lower village while the bridge is closed will need to take a detour from Route 2 to Country Club Road. Drivers would then take Mitchell Nursery Road to Mitchell Road to Plainfield Brook Road before taking Lower Road into the village.
Pedestrians still will be able to use the walkway while the bridge is closed.
