PLAINFIELD — Residents on Town Meeting Day will vote on a budget that is 7.6% larger than the current budget.
The select board unanimously approved the proposed budget at its meeting Thursday afternoon.
The proposed budget of $1,203,971.90 is $85,496.90, or 7.6%, larger than the current town budget of $1,118,475. Town Clerk Robin Miller said she had yet to do the calculations to see what impact this budget would have on the tax rate, so she didn’t have that information to share Thursday.
The budget includes an increase of $50,000, which will be used to fix bridges in town. Road Foreman Michael Bingham has told town officials he’s driven around and checked Plainfield’s bridges and discovered there are some that need immediate attention, particularly on Brook Road.
The highway budget also includes a $13,500 increase in a line item, which will be used to buy new tires for the town’s grader. Other notable increases in the highway budget include $5,500 for gravel, $5,000 for sand and $10,000 for fuel, oil and grease.
Compensation for the town’s highway crew will go up $35,550 under the proposed budget. That’s partially offset by a $19,000 reduction in health insurance costs for the highway department and a $3,000 reduction for health reimbursement.
The line item for truck loans will go up $14,600 because the town is buying a new 2023 Mack truck for the highway department. The town also will purchase a 2023 GMC pickup for Bingham to use so he doesn’t have to use his personal vehicle to check road conditions. Conversely, the line item for the 2007 Mack truck has been reduced from $10,000 to $2,000 because the new Mack truck will be replacing this truck.
The town recently completed repairs at the Main Street bridge, so a line item for $30,000 for that work was not carried over for the proposed budget. The new budget also includes an $8,000 reduction because that money had gone toward the pedestrian walkway, which has since been installed on the bridge.
For the town office, the line item for computers, land records and cloud service is going up $4,500 because the town will be buying new computers for the office. The line item for maintenance and repairs for the municipal building is increasing by $5,000. Miller said those funds will go toward painting and insulating the building’s basement.
The line item for town office compensation in the current budget is set at $125,000. The proposed budget breaks that item down to $54,600 for Miller; $50,000 for Assistant Town Clerk Carol Smith; and an additional $21,000 for a part-time assistant. The funds for the second assistant, who would only work as an assistant and would not have the responsibilities of an assistant town clerk, aren’t truly a budget increase because the current budget included additional funds that were paid to Linda Wells, the long-serving town clerk who recently retired, so that she could stay on a few extra months to help get Miller up to speed.
The select board approved the job description for the new position at Thursday’s meeting.
