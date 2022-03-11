A second-generation Ukrainian American is making borscht, with about 27 gallons ordered thus far, to raise funds to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.
Natalia Holubec’s mother and aunt spoke Ukrainian before they spoke English. Holubec, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, comes from a family where two of their grandparents survived the holocaust, including a grandmother who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp.
While the genocide conducted by Nazi Germany in World War II focused mainly on those of Jewish faith and heritage, Holubec said they are seeing Russia engage in its own genocide after that country invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. They said Russia is not only trying to wipe out their people, but everything Ukraine stands for, including its traditions and culture.
“As a second-generation American, my family has been how I’ve been tied to my culture. And it’s been a dream of mine to go and be in Ukraine and learn from Ukrainians about my culture and the things that I love and appreciate about being Ukrainian. Right now, that opportunity is being taken away,” Holubec said.
They said this isn’t just a war against Ukraine, but a war against Russian fascism. Holubec said everyone needs to stand up together “before it’s too late.”
They said they have friends who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine who are talking with fleeing family members every night trying to escape Russia’s bombs.
“We’re all very tired. None of us are sleeping,” they said.
Holubec said they decided to start making borscht because they felt their only other option was to “consume” the news.
They said borscht is a traditional Ukrainian soup. It can have different ingredients in it depending on who makes it, but it typically has a beet base.
“Every region, every family has its own recipe and variation and some even have multiple variations of borscht,” Holubec said.
They said since before they were born their family would celebrate a traditional Ukrainian Christmas Eve with a meal that started with the soup. Holubec said different people would make their own borscht and it would all be combined into one.
Holubec said they have decided to make borscht to sell to residents to help raise funds for those in need in Ukraine.
Holubec said they didn’t think initially there would be much interest, and they would only end up making 10 to 15 quarts of borscht. But they said so far they have sold about 27 gallons of soup with more orders coming in every day.
“One of the things that is special about Ukrainian culture is the amount of intention all of our traditions have. Most of our traditions are incredibly slow processes that require a lot of skill and attention,” Holubec said.
They said a good borscht takes about two days to prepare. Holubec said they have been working on an embroidery for over a month and Ukrainian Easter eggs take hours to make.
“Everything is very laborious and often done in community,” they said.
And the community has been there to support Holubec’s efforts. They said much of the vegetables for the soup have been donated by local farms, including Tamarack Hollow, Fusda, LePage, Field Stone, Bear Roots and Littlewood. Holubec said Woodbelly Pizza has let them use the commercial kitchen to make borscht and Fox Market has allowed them to use the store as a pick up site for residents.
They said these businesses are assisting them, “just out of generosity and desire to help. … My heart is completely overwhelmed with gratitude and care.”
Holubec, who runs their own blueberry farm and works as a full-time therapist, said they are going to take the weekend off as a break from soup-making. They said they are trying to get some kitchen help to meet the borscht demand with a goal of making 60 quarts of soup per week.
Holubec is asking for donations, between $10 to $20, or more, if people have it available. They said as of Thursday night they have raised $1,900.
Holubec said they will be taking the money and splitting it up for those in need.
They said some will go to an American friend who is planning to travel to Poland by the end of the month and join the resistance. They said the friend will be bringing safety and medical equipment.
Holubec said they also have a connection to someone who has a Ukrainian bank account so they can get funds directly to people in that country to help babies being born in bomb shelters, children who are now orphans and Ukrainians with disabilities who cannot flee.
And they want to disburse some of the funds to other fundraising campaigns.
“I’m really trying to make sure that the money is going to people in need as directly as possible,” Holubec said.
They said some of the bigger humanitarian organizations, while well-intentioned, can take a while to get funds to where they need to be.
Holubec said those directly connected to the war are completely overwhelmed.
“We’re exhausted. Many of us are not sleeping. Many of us are trying to juggle our lives, our own emotions, our work, our focus on Ukraine. So it’s really important that we hold that space because we do need more support, we do need more people stepping in and showing up,” they said.
Holubec said they wished every Ukrainian immigrant in the state could get meals delivered to them or have people available to run errands for them.
“Because I think folks are really maxed out,” they said.
And while they appreciate the support the community has shown for Ukraine and its people, Holubec said they want residents to keep that same energy for other conflicts around the world.
“We need to learn to care about people and their culture before times of injustice, murder, war and genocide. We really need to learn to celebrate people before they’re in harm’s way. And I really want to see us, as a community, bring this energy and this care and attention to countries like Yemen and Syria who are not getting this media attention,” Holubec said.
They said Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, have been using Syria as a testing site for the last several years, including using cluster bombs that are now reportedly being deployed in Ukraine.
Those looking to order borscht, or to donate, can email borschtforukraine@gmail.com to connect with Holubec. They said they will be announcing on Front Porch Forum when borscht batches are available.
