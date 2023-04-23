PLAINFIELD — In what appears, at least in part, to be a continuation of a personal clash, town officials have decided not to reappoint Sasha Thayer as emergency management director, and instead have appointed a man to the position who walked away from town business three years ago because of his publicly stated issues with Thayer.
He will now work to find a person to fill the position Thayer wanted to keep. The fire department supported keeping Thayer as director and was not consulted before the decision to appoint Michael Billingsley was made.
The select board held a special meeting Saturday night, where it appointed Billingsley as interim emergency management director.
Billingsley had held the town's emergency management director position until he resigned in 2018 and was replaced by Thayer, who had until just recently served on the town's select board. Thayer did not seek reelection for the seat she's held since 2017 and was replaced on the board earlier this month by Bram Towbin, another man who walked away from town service three years ago because of his stated issues with Thayer.
Dysfunctional history
The issues between the three came to a head in April 2020 when the board disbanded the town's Hazard Mitigation Committee and replaced it with a similar committee. Billingsley and Towbin had said they wanted to be appointed to the new committee, since they also were members of the prior committee. But the board opted not to reappoint the pair. Thayer and Tammy Farnham were the two select board members who made that decision, with the board's third member, Jim Volz, unavailable at the time because he was dealing with a personal matter.
Thayer accused the prior committee of holding public meetings in defiance of the board's action in March 2020 canceling all town committee and commission meetings in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also accused Billingsley of telling members of the public the committee would select its own members, a responsibility that falls on the board.
Billingsley denied the allegations made by Thayer. He said at the time he had tried to find a way to hold virtual meetings and was “bludgeoned” by town officials for suggesting holding a meeting. He said he did schedule a public discussion in March 2020, after the board canceled all meetings, but it was an informal meeting of residents where no action was taken. He said while he had tried to solicit new members for the committee, the allegation that he was telling people the committee would make its own appointments was “patently false.”
Following the disbanding of the committee, both Billingsley and Towbin, who also had been serving as the town's road commissioner for years, announced they would be stepping away from public service specifically because of Thayer.
Towbin accused Thayer of “bullying” by using her board position to silence people she disagreed with on Zoom during virtual meetings.
The departure of the two long-serving town volunteers led residents to call for Thayer's removal from the board in spring 2020, with over 120 signatures collected on a Change.org petition.
Farnham resigned from the select board in June 2022 following a controversy over who would replace Mike Nolan as the town's road foreman following Nolan's retirement. The town was reportedly looking at hiring someone other than Michael Bingham, who had been working on the town's road crew at the time and was expected to succeed Nolan. A group of residents, with Towbin at the center, argued the job was supposed to go to Bingham, who was ultimately hired for the role following the outcry.
Towbin accused the board of “corruption.” He said Farnham should have recused herself from the hiring discussion because her father-in-law, Allan Farnham, had been the town’s road foreman before Nolan. Towbin said during his time as road commissioner, beside disgruntled former employees who felt Nolan was working them too hard, the only complaints he ever received about Nolan came from Tammy and Allan Farnham.
Farnham said she was stepping down from the board because she and her family were personally attacked. She said she worked for a financial institution, so she couldn't have people in the community thinking she was unethical.
She said the town was following its hiring process. Thayer reported at the time that no one board member ran that process and it was unfair to target Farnham.
Riley Carlson was appointed to the select board in October to fill Farnham's seat. He ran unopposed for the final year of that three-year seat in the annual election held earlier this month.
With Thayer retiring from the board, Towbin was recently reappointed as road commissioner.
He had attempted to become chair of the select board at the board's meeting last week, its first since the election. But Carlson convinced Towbin that Carlson could serve in that role, since Towbin just became road commissioner again and had much on his plate already.
Volz was not in attendance for that meeting nor Saturday's meeting because he's tending to a separate personal matter.
Timing and intent
It's unclear why Saturday's meeting needed to take place at 5 p.m. on a weekend.
Carlson had sent Thayer an email Friday afternoon stating the board would be holding the meeting, where the topic would be appointing an emergency management director. The board is expected to make its annual appoints at its next regular meeting on May 1. But Carlson told Thayer the deadline for approving the town's local emergency management plan was May 1, so the board wanted to appoint an emergency management director ahead of that deadline.
“As you have expressed interest in being reappointed as EMD, I invite you to send the Selectboard a short email detailing your experience and interest in continuing as EMD, and your expectations/vision for the position, for the Selectboard's consideration,” Carlson wrote to Thayer.
It appears that Carlson and Towbin already may have made up their minds about Billingsley taking over the role before the meeting took place.
Carlson said in an email following Saturday's meeting he had spent the prior week “feeling out the dynamics of how things are going” since the board's organizational meeting.
"Emergency preparedness is an incredibly important part of what a local government does, and as soon as I was sure a change was needed in our team, I called a meeting so the Selectboard could discuss this. I felt it was better to do so promptly than to wait for optics. There are many things I would rather spend a Saturday evening doing, but emergencies don't take weekends off, so neither can we.
“I do want to be clear that this decision was not made lightly. Our former Emergency Management Director cares deeply for Plainfield, and I wish more Vermonters would show a fraction of the dedication and passion for local governance that she has in her many years of service,” he wrote.
Towbin then posted an announcement from Carlson on the Facebook page Plainfield People on Saturday night, stating Billingsley had been appointed. The announcement didn't mention Thayer by name, nor that she wanted to be reappointed to the position and was not selected.
The announcement states Billingsley is only serving on an interim basis and will be looking for a permanent replacement.
Saturday meeting
At Saturday's meeting, Thayer arrived and appeared to telegraph that she was about to lose the emergency management director position. She submitted a statement that was nearly four pages long, detailing what she's done as director and how she has been effective. Attached to the statement were two emails from stakeholders who wanted her to remain as director.
Carla Straight, the town's emergency management coordinator who was brought in by Thayer, told board members she wanted Thayer to stay on as director. Carlson reported Straight resigned from the position following Billingsley's appointment.
The town's fire chief, Greg Light, said he, too, wanted Thayer to remain the director.
“I also see that Michael Billingsley is also interested in this position. To appoint him to this position would be counter productive to the town due to his inability to work with the fire department,” Light wrote in an email.
The chief's email was not sent to the board, only to the director's email account on Friday night. Light said he wasn't able to attend Saturday's meeting, but he wanted his thoughts known to the board.
Carlson said Sunday morning he had yet to connect with Light to discuss the email.
Billingsley said on Saturday night he didn't know what Light was referring to. He said he had worked with Patrick Martin, the fire chief before Light, as emergency management director, but had not worked with Light since he became chief in 2019.
“Sounds like a somewhat counter-productive rumor. ... I hope he hasn’t been fed some misinformation,” Billingsley wrote in an email.
The meeting Saturday had 10 minutes set aside for public comment. Thayer was still reading aloud her statement during that part of the meeting when Carlson cut her off, telling her 10 minutes had passed. He said he would entertain a motion to let Thayer continue to speak, but Towbin, the only other board member present, made no such motion, so Carlson moved on to the next part of the meeting. Both Carlson and Thayer tried to speak over each other multiple times at the meeting, with Carlson reminding her that she is no longer on the board, he was now chair and responsible for how the meetings run, and she was out of order.
The meeting included a short discussion in executive session before Towbin and Carlson voted to appoint Billingsley as director. Thayer had asked that she be included in the session, so that she could pitch staying on as director. The request was denied.
