PLAINFIELD — In what appears, at least in part, to be a continuation of a personal clash, town officials have decided not to reappoint Sasha Thayer as emergency management director, and instead have appointed a man to the position who walked away from town business three years ago because of his publicly stated issues with Thayer.

He will now work to find a person to fill the position Thayer wanted to keep. The fire department supported keeping Thayer as director and was not consulted before the decision to appoint Michael Billingsley was made.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.