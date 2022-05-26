PLAINFIELD — The Select Board has made a decision on who should be the town's next road foreman, but it hasn't said publicly who it picked.
Mike Nolan, the current road foreman, is retiring later this year after decades of service to Plainfield. Several years ago, the town hired Michael Bingham for the road crew with the intention of Bingham apprenticing under Nolan and eventually taking over for Nolan.
But Bram Towbin, the town's former road commissioner and a former Select Board member who was involved in Bingham's hiring, said he had learned the town was engaged in a hiring process and was potentially looking at someone else for the job. Towbin took to social media asking questions about the process and wanted to know why Bingham wasn't automatically selected to replace Nolan.
Board members have said the hiring process is confidential and haven't given much information about it.
Board members said they have two finalists for the position, but have not identified them. Towbin has said one of the finalists is Bingham and the other Shane Brickey, the road foreman in Middlesex. Vic Dwire, the road commissioner in Middlesex, was in attendance observing Wednesday's meeting.
Neither Nolan nor Bingham have weighed in publicly on the hiring process, but members of Bingham's family have said on social media he likely won't stay with the town if he isn't picked for the position. Towbin said Wednesday Bingham is already receiving job offers from other towns and Nolan has said he won't help train his replacement if he disagrees with the choice.
Towbin had questioned why Nolan wasn't involved in interviews for his replacement. Board Chair Jim Volz said on Front Porch Forum in response to Towbin's questions, “That is a confidential process, and I don't think it would have been appropriate to include Mike Nolan in the interviews.” Volz said Nolan was asked for recommendations and his views on the job's responsibilities.
The board was scheduled to hold an executive session ahead of its meeting Wednesday night to discuss the road foreman position and potentially make a decision on whom to offer the job. With increased public interest in the hiring from Towbin sounding the alarm, the board decided to allow public comment ahead of the executive session.
Towbin said Bingham took a pay cut to join the town's road crew, and he was concerned that the board wasn't taking that into consideration.
Resident George Cushing said in the current hiring climate, he didn't understand why the town went through a hiring process when it has a qualified person already on the road crew.
“A lot of businesses just promote people who are highly qualified, and that saves a lot of controversy, which you are seeing now. It would have been plain and easy,” Cushing said, adding it's easier to find another road worker to replace Bingham than it is to find a good road foreman.
He noted the town currently does not have a road commissioner nor a constable, nor an animal control officer.
“We can't even hire a maintenance person,” he said. “So why would you put yourself in a position where you've got to worry about hiring more people when you have a highly-qualified candidate right within? I just don't understand that whatsoever.”
Volz said he doesn't dispute that Bingham is qualified, but the town must pick the most qualified of the group.
The board then went into executive session to discuss the hiring. It returned and held its regular meeting before going into executive session again to finish the discussion.
The board then returned to open session and unanimously approved two motions. The first instructed Volz to let one of the applicants know the town was not going to offer him the job “based on additional information the Select Board received.” Board members did not say what that information was.
The second motion instructed Volz to offer the job to the other applicant. If he accepts, this person would start on July 1. The board did not identify the applicant it picked, but the motion stated it would hold a special meeting at a later date to finalize the hiring.
