PLAINFIELD — After a public outcry to do so, local officials have hired a current town employee to take over as road foreman later this year.
The Select Board had been interviewing candidates to replace Mike Nolan, the current road foreman who is retiring after decades of service to the town. Bram Towbin, the town’s former road commissioner and a former Select Board member, learned about the hiring process and questioned why Michael Bingham, a current road crew member, wasn’t automatically promoted to road foreman. Towbin said Bingham was hired several years ago with the intention of apprenticing under Nolan and taking over for him. He said Bingham took a pay cut and turned down more lucrative jobs elsewhere because of this handshake agreement.
The town had narrowed its search down to two people, one being Bingham, and Towbin said the other was Shane Brickey, the road foreman in Middlesex. Vic Dwire, the road commissioner in Middlesex, was in attendance for last week’s Select Board meeting when the hiring was discussed.
The board hadn’t discussed publicly who it was considering because board members said the process is confidential.
After two executive sessions at last week’s meeting following public comment from residents unhappy with the hiring process, the board announced it would not offer the job to one of the applicants “based on additional information the Select Board received.” Board members did not say what that information was.
The board approved a motion offering the job to the other applicant, but did not say who it had picked. Board Chair Jim Volz was instructed to offer the job to the applicant and the town would wait to see whether they accepted.
Bingham’s parents broke the news Friday on Front Porch Forum that the board had picked Bingham for the job, and he had accepted it. They thanked residents for the support they showed for Bingham and continued to question why the town went through a hiring process given the prior agreement with Bingham which, “is very disturbing to us, and it should be to every Plainfield resident.”
The board held a special meeting Tuesday morning where it approved the hiring of Bingham as road foreman with a start date of July 1. Volz and board member Sasha Thayer voted in favor of the motion. The board’s third member, Tammy Farnham, recused herself from the vote, but not before stating Bingham would be paid $29 an hour instead of $27 an hour, which he had initially asked for. Farnham said Bingham told the board he had received another job offer which would pay him $29 an hour and asked the town to match that rate.
Thayer said this was disclosed to the town during the interview process.
Farnham said she was recusing herself from the vote because Bingham had worked for her family in the past and because of allegations of a potential conflict of interest.
“Based on everything that’s going around, just to make sure … there’s no conflict of interest because I do know (Bingham), I will refrain from voting,” she said.
Farnham’s father-in-law, Allan Farnham, had been the town’s road foreman before Nolan. Towbin said at last week’s meeting during his time as road commissioner, beside disgruntled former employees who felt Nolan was working them too hard, the only complaints he ever received about Nolan came from Tammy and Allan Farnham. With her family’s history involving the road foreman position, he questioned why Tammy Farnham was involved in the hiring process and said she should have recused herself from it.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
