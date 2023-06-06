PLAINFIELD — Town officials are working on a letter to Green Mountain Power asking the utility to distribute to residents the evacuation plan in the event a hydroelectric dam the utility owns and operates in Cabot fails, in an effort to raise awareness of the safety hazard the dam poses.

At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board heard from Michael Billingsley, the town’s emergency management director. Billingsley has been highlighting safety concerns he’s had with the dam for several years. The dam is located on Molly’s Falls Pond off Route 2. It had been referred to as the Marshfield dam, but it’s actually in Cabot.

