PLAINFIELD — Town officials are working on a letter to Green Mountain Power asking the utility to distribute to residents the evacuation plan in the event a hydroelectric dam the utility owns and operates in Cabot fails, in an effort to raise awareness of the safety hazard the dam poses.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board heard from Michael Billingsley, the town’s emergency management director. Billingsley has been highlighting safety concerns he’s had with the dam for several years. The dam is located on Molly’s Falls Pond off Route 2. It had been referred to as the Marshfield dam, but it’s actually in Cabot.
Billingsley has been representing the town in litigation with the utility in front of the state’s Public Utility Commission, which has been investigating and addressing concerns at the dam at the town’s urging.
Scrutiny of the dam increased after a storm in May 2011 forced officials to evacuate residents downstream in Plainfield over fears the dam could have failed.
Select board member Bram Towbin, who also has raised concerns publicly about the dam, read a prepared statement at Monday’s meeting. Towbin said the primary role of any government is to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens. He said the greatest threat to the safety of those in Plainfield was identified as a potential breach of the dam following the 2011 storm.
He said town residents have since identified deficits in how the state regulates such dams.
“The short of it is the process in determining the safety of the dam is opaque and favors the dam owner, rather than the vulnerable citizens downstream. It is extremely difficult to obtain both the safety report and the evacuation plan. On top of all this, liability for damage and emergency services fall on the local taxpayer. There’s no obligation for GMP to carry insurance for any damage or to alert individuals that their property is in harms way,” Towbin read.
He said while the current way of doing things hasn’t yet required a change in process, climate change will likely alter that. Towbin said should “unforeseen weather events” occur, the risks the dam poses will be on full display.
“One need only see the almost daily reports of unexpected torrential weather events to understand the exponentially increased risk,” he read.
Towbin asked whether it was appropriate that the utility hire an engineer to determine if the dam is safe. He asked if it was fair that the utility would rely on town emergency services in the event of an emergency, yet the utility pays no taxes to the town for those services. He said the safety protocols for this dam are lower than for other dams in the state, and asked if that was good policy.
Towbin said while he has plenty of ideas about what to do with the dam, before solutions are proposed, he wanted to get the word out about the dam to make the public aware.
“There is nothing better for good policy than to have the input of those most affected,” he said.
Towbin said he was asking his fellow board members to sign on to a letter asking the utility to supply the evacuation plan and the latest safety report to all property owners who would be impacted should the dam fail. He said the town’s website should have those reports available for viewing. Towbin said he’s checked with state regulators and has been told there are no legal issues preventing the utility from complying with the letter.
“These are public documents,” he said.
Board member Jim Volz, who previously served for years on the Public Utility Commission when it was called the Public Service Board, suggested the town send the letter to the state Department of Public Service and the commission, as well.
Towbin said he understands the utility is interested in following the rules while also not spending too much money. He didn’t get into detail, but he said a quick look at the solutions the utility has proposed for the dam’s issues could make one question if Green Mountain Power is looking out for its shareholders or residents.
“I’m not accusing anybody of doing anything wrong, but I think that the more the community understands what the risks are, and just simply looks at the report, looks at what would be impacted, I think that they might demand a more independent view of safety at the dam,” he said.
He said when someone buys a house, they don’t let the current owner of the home hire their own inspector. Towbin said while it may be accepted practice to let the utility hire its own inspector for the dam, he questioned if it was best practice.
He said because the dam generates electricity, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Utility Commission, rather than the state Agency of Natural Resources. Towbin said he’d like an inspector from that agency to take a look at the dam.
Billingsley said the dam is inspected every five years. He said those reports are sent to the commission.
He said all of those inspections since about 2011 pointed out deficits in the dam.
“It just wasn’t acted upon,” Billingsley said.
He said with the state commission now involved, improvements have been made to the dam. Billingsley said the weakest link at the moment is an outdated gate that uses stoplogs. He said he still has standing with the commission and will ask that the gate be addressed.
Billingsley said another issue is the emergency action plan the utility has in the event the dam fails is too vague. He said emergency responders can’t tell from the utility’s maps which parts of the road would be inundated if the dam failed. Billingsley said he has since created his own maps, but he wanted the utility to be responsible for creating useful planning documents. He said this issue, too, will be brought before the state commission.
Board members said they wanted to tweak some language in the letter and research the topic a bit before signing off on the letter. No action was taken Monday. The letter is expected to be taken up again at a future meeting.
