PLAINFIELD — Local officials have disbanded the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee and created a new, similar committee in its place.
This was done while keeping off two of the prior committee’s members who say they are being targeted by a Select Board member and are stepping back from public service after years of volunteering. The situation has caused an uproar on social media with residents asking local officials to reverse course.
The Select Board held its regular meeting Monday via Zoom. The agenda for the meeting included the topic “Addition to/amendment of Select Board 2/8/16 decision commissioning the Hazard Mitigation Commitee.”
In 2016 the town dissolved the Flood Advisory Committee, created after the storms that rocked the town in 2011, and created the Hazard Mitigation Committee with a broader focus than flooding. That decision was made at the time with the support of the flood committee.
Board chairwoman Sasha Thayer said Monday the committee was given a general goal instead of laying out what the committee should be doing so she wanted to modify what the committee’s charge was.
Thayer and board member Tammy Farnham were the two board members in attendance for Monday’s meeting. The third member, Jim Volz, could not attend because he was out of state dealing with a family matter.
In March 2019 the board, with Thayer and Farnham as members, approved a new policy for the Hazard Mitigation Committee which was more in line with the town’s Development Review Board and Planning Commission.
But something appears to have changed over the past couple of months to cause the board to take further action. What has changed is in dispute, but in the end Thayer and Farnham decided to disband the Hazard Mitigation Committee and create a new Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee. Thayer said this new committee’s clear goal would be for planning, not executing. She said members of the prior committee had been trying to recruit members, a role the Select Board is to fill.
In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the board on March 17 canceled all town committee and commission meetings in the interest of public safety. Thayer accused the Hazard Mitigation Committee of holding public meetings in defiance of the Select Board’s order.
The board appointed four members Monday to the new hazard committee, with past members Michael Billingsley and Bram Towbin noticeably not included, despite their expressed interest in continuing to serve. Billingsley was at Monday’s meeting and asked why he wasn’t being appointed to the new committee. Thayer told him, among other issues, he had gone on social media and told people the committee would select its own members and the board had no role in it.
In an interview Wednesday, Billingsley said neither he nor the committee had done what Thayer has accused them of. He said the committee had been planning on holding a public forum March 19 to discuss a bridge the town is working on replacing. After the board canceled all committee meetings, he said he looked into ways to have a public meeting virtually. Billingsley said he was “bludgeoned” by town officials for even suggesting holding a committee meeting so instead he scheduled a public discussion for March 26. He said this was not a meeting of the committee, no action was taken and no minutes were recorded. It was an informal meeting of residents.
He said the allegation that he was telling people the committee appoints its own members is “patently false.” Billingsley said he was trying to help by soliciting for new members of the committee knowing they would need to be approved by the Select Board.
This decision disbanding the hazard committee appears to be a final straw for some in the community when it comes to Thayer, who did not respond to a request for comments on multiple issues on Wednesday.
Towbin, who had been serving as the town’s road commissioner, has served on the Select Board and has served on other committees and commissions in town for years, announced Wednesday morning he would be stepping away from public service.
“I have been very disturbed by the authoritarian actions of our current Selecboard Chair. In the last month, I have written two editorials documenting what I consider the breach of trust regarding the inclusion of the public in decision making. Sadly Monday’s meeting crossed the line in a manner that I am uncomfortable serving with this board,” he wrote.
Towbin noted at least two people reported not being allowed to participate in Monday’s meeting. Thayer runs the Select Board meetings via Zoom, and has the ability to allow people in to participate, as well as to mute them.
“As my former SB colleagues can attest, I am a strong believer in spirited discussion and frank exchange of opinions. What I cannot abide is bullying. Those in power have a moral duty to act against the persecution and silencing of people with differing opinions. When leaders engage in such actions it must be called out for what it is: an egregious abuse of power,” he wrote.
Towbin has also pointed out the Select Board used to have a public comment section at the beginning of its meetings, but since Thayer became chairwoman that part is now at the end.
“This small gesture speaks volumes for Thayer’s regard for other’s opinions,” Towbin wrote.
He criticized the board’s two other members for failing “to step in to (rein) in her excesses.”
Both Towbin and Billingsley said they would not volunteer to help in town government as long as Thayer is the chairwoman. Billingsley, who also has served the town for years, including pushing for safety improvements at a dam in Marshfield, said he’s had anxiety attacks in anticipation of engaging with Thayer, and he has been the target of her “yelling attacks” in the past.
“I don’t have the emotional constitution to deal with her,” he said.
Residents have gone to social media to report they were not aware the board was going to take such an action Monday and would have been in attendance had they known. They called on the board to rescind its decision and discuss the topic at a future meeting.
Volz declined to comment Wednesday, saying he was still out of state and wasn’t aware of what had gone on.
Farnham said in an email Wednesday, “I very much support discussion if that is needed. If people feel strongly that the name should stay the same, I am fine with that too. The changes that we made on the policy itself should be considered as it updates the policy it to be consistent with other committees and policy we now have.”
She said while she does have a different approach than others in the community, she always keeps things professional and is heard.
This is the second time Thayer has come under scrutiny recently. Resident Rose Paul launched a last-minute write-in campaign for Thayer’s seat on the board. She said she was running to “ensure that citizens and volunteers are respected in meetings and their ideas and concerns are listened to.”
Thayer received 229 votes on Town Meeting Day last month and Paul netted 159, which was said to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, write-in campaigns in town history. Thayer said last month she didn’t know why those who voted against her did so and wouldn’t speculate on it.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.