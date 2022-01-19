PLAINFIELD — Voters likely will be asked to approve a large sum of money on Town Meeting Day to help fix the Main Street bridge, but just how much is yet to be determined.
Residents also may decide whether to switch from an elected town clerk and treasurer to appointments for those two positions.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board discussed the warning for town meeting on March 1, which will be conducted by Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Linda Wells said she needs to have the warning finalized by Jan. 30 so that it can be posted that day ahead of the vote. Wells asked board members whether there were any special articles they wanted on the warning.
The town will hold an informational hearing on the warning on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m., either entirely on Zoom or with a hybrid meeting at the municipal building.
Board member Sasha Thayer suggested two articles: One would allow the town to borrow money to fix the bridge on Main Street; the other would transition the town clerk and treasurer positions to appointed instead of elected.
Wells is retiring later this year, and she has told the board the job she’s been doing really should be done by two people given the workload. The budget residents will vote on includes an additional $35,000 that is expected to be used for a treasurer position.
Thayer said she had reached out to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to see whether it had language the town could use for such an article, but she had not heard back by Tuesday. She said she’s asked whether the switch would require a charter change, as well, though from her reading of the town’s charter, it may not.
The board agreed to hold a special meeting on Jan. 25 to potentially add that article to the warning and finalize the warning.
That meeting also will involve a continued discussion and a possible article to be voted on for the fix needed for the Main Street bridge. Local officials have said the pedestrian bridge project has revealed the Main Street bridge isn’t as structurally sound as had been reported because a membrane attached to the concrete didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused the concrete of the bridge to erode, and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs. The budget to be voted on by residents on March 1 includes an additional $30,000 for an expected loan payment for the bridge fix.
Wells said she can apply for a structures grant from the state for $200,000 to help pay for the fix. She said the grant has a 10% match, so the town would need to come up with the remaining $220,000 for the project. Wells said she believes the town has a good chance of getting the grant, and the town would have three years to spend the money. The board gave Wells the go-ahead to apply for the grant, but the town would not know whether it received the grant before the annual vote.
The board discussed asking residents to approve the full $400,000 in the event the town doesn’t get the grant. Board member Tammy Farnham was against that idea. Farnham, who has been serving as de facto project manager for the pedestrian bridge project, said she’s been told by VHB, an engineering firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the pedestrian bridge, that there are things the town can do to “Band-aid” the bridge if the town decides to wait on the fix.
The state is planning on a reconstruction of the Route 2/Main Street intersection, which is right next to the bridge. This project is expected to close the bridge for months. The Main Street bridge fix also could require the closure of the bridge. Farnham said she’s been told by the contractor that gave the town the estimate for the fix that the project would be a bit cheaper and would be done quicker if the bridge is completely shut down, instead of only reduced to one lane.
She said the town could do the bridge fix at the same time as the intersection project so that the bridge is only closed once. It’s unclear when the intersection fix will take place, though local officials said it is years away.
Board Chair Jim Volz said even if residents approved the full $400,000, the town would not be obligated to spend that money if the town wanted to wait to fix the bridge.
Thayer said it was her understanding that the bridge, which she called “the main artery of the town,” needed immediate attention.
“We were told at an earlier meeting this is urgent. We’re told that the concrete is deteriorating, as well as other aspects of the bridge. We’re told that this can’t wait,” Thayer said.
Farnham said while the bridge does need attention, the word “urgent” was not used. She said she didn’t want residents to think the bridge is close to falling into the river, again stating she’s been told there are things the town can do to patch the bridge while waiting for a fix.
Farnham said she didn’t want to confuse residents and cause them to believe the town would be paying $400,000 for the bridge fix. She said the town likely would not go forward with the fix if it had to pay the full amount, and would delay the project instead until funding from other sources could be secured. She said the town could ask residents to approve a loan of $220,000. Wells said such a loan could be paid back over 10 years.
Farnham said she would reach out to VHB to see whether engineers could attend the Jan. 25 meeting to address Thayer’s concerns about the structure of the bridge. The time for that meeting was not set Tuesday because board members wanted to know VHB’s availability first.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
