PLAINFIELD — Local officials are considering expanding the select board from three to five seats and possibly hiring a town manager or administrator to help conduct town business.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the board continued a discussion it started in December about capital improvement planning and the town being proactive instead of reactive to the issues it faces.
Board chair Riley Carlson said he didn’t expect the board to take any action now, but he wanted to put a couple of ideas out there to improve how the town functions. He said these proposals could help the board be more effective in getting its day-to-day work done, as well as start to focus on long-term planning.
Carlson said town officials have said they would like to plan ahead for work that needs to be done, but so far, all they have time to do is react to what’s happening.
As an example, Monday’s meeting also saw the board approve a loan for a new Ford F-550 truck that would be used to salt roads, among other tasks. Michael Bingham, the road foreman, told the board the current truck’s frame is bent and the truck needed to be replaced, something that needed to happen quickly with cold weather expected to soon set in.
The town had not planned on replacing that truck this year, nor had it budgeted for that expense of about $180,000.
Carlson said he wanted the town to have a “road map” for what’s going to need to be done during the next few years.
He said one of his ideas to help the town work better is to expand the board from three to five seats. Carlson said other towns usually have five members on their governing body rather than three.
Board member Jim Volz said, “I think that would be great, if we could find people who would be willing to do it.”
Finding people willing to serve on the board has been a challenge for the town. Volz didn’t run for reelection when his term expired in March 2022. Residents wrote his name anyway, and Volz accepted another three-year term.
The board was down to two members for months last year after Tammy Farnham stepped down. Farnham resigned in June 2022 and Carlson was appointed to her seat in October.
Carlson said adding more members to the board could help with communication. Currently, if two board members discuss town business, that’s a quorum of the board and is considered a board meeting, which is to be public. With five board members, Carlson said he could ask a fellow board member a question about town business without concern about violating the state’s open meeting law.
Volz and board member Bram Towbin said they were supportive of expanding the board to five members.
Carlson suggested adding an article to the Town Meeting Day ballot asking whether the town should expand the select board. He said he didn’t believe the move would require a charter change, but he would look into the matter further and check with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
His second suggestion is to hire a town manager or administrator.
The discussion didn’t include dollar amounts or where funding for such a position would come from.
Carlson said a town manager’s role is defined by state law and would be someone who handles the day-to-day operation of the town. He said the board would be able to delegate or alter what a town administrator does for the town, giving the board more control over what that position does. But he noted going that route could make it harder to find a good candidate because someone looking for such a job is going to want a defined role, not one that could change depending on who is serving on the select board.
Volz didn’t give specifics, but he said there have been instances in other towns where friction developed between the town’s governing board and the person tasked with running the town over what that person’s role is.
No action was taken Monday on these topics. Carlson said he wanted to “plant the seeds” for his ideas and would research what steps the town would need to take to both expand the board and hire an administrator or manager.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com