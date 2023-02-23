PLAINFIELD — Town officials have decided to fully fund Cutler Memorial Library’s request for pandemic relief dollars after a committee tasked with recommending what to do with those dollars only recommended funding about half of the request.
At its meeting Wednesday night, the select board discussed a report submitted by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee. The committee is made up of three residents who have been meeting since September to discuss how the town should spend about $164,000 of the $367,000 the town has been awarded in pandemic relief dollars. The remaining $203,000 has already been spoken for, with $173,000 representing the town’s match for a grant to replace a bridge on Brook Road and $30,000 set aside for CVFiber, a community-based broadband municipality.
Those at the library had asked for $25,000 for roof and chimney repair, $2,000 for lead encapsulation and $3,300 to replace an oil tank. The committee recommended not funding the oil tank replacement, fully funding the lead encapsulation and paying for half of the roof and chimney repair. The report stated the committee had initially decided not to fund any of the repair request, but later decided to recommend half of the funding after receiving feedback from the community in support of the library.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board members said they, too, have since heard lots of feedback from residents asking them to fully fund the library’s requests.
Board member Riley Carlson said he’s received about 20 emails from residents in support of the request. Carlson said residents spoke, “about how much they value the library and how this would be a good move for the town.”
Resident George Cushing, a member of the committee, said while the decision is ultimately up to the board, committee members didn’t think it was fair to increase funding for the library — to give that entity an exception — when others had made requests for pandemic relief dollars, went through the process and were denied.
Board member Sasha Thayer said the committee put time and effort into its report. Thayer said while she also supported fully funding the library’s request, she didn’t want committee members to feel that their work wasn’t valued.
Board Chair Jim Volz said he was persuaded to give the library the full amount from the feedback he’s received.
“I think the library is very valuable to the town, along with what makes the town vibrant,” Volz said.
In the end, the board voted unanimously to fully fund the library’s request of $30,300.
The report also recommended funding a $5,750 request to start a community trust. The trust would be used to raise money to support the needs of the community and businesses. Resident Bob Fancher reported Wednesday that the amount needed has been reduced to $3,000 because local attorney Richard Rubin has agreed to take care of the legal work to start the trust at no cost to the town.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the $3,000 request.
Board members said they would take up other recommendations from the report at a future meeting.
