PLAINFIELD — Town officials have decided to fully fund Cutler Memorial Library’s request for pandemic relief dollars after a committee tasked with recommending what to do with those dollars only recommended funding about half of the request.

At its meeting Wednesday night, the select board discussed a report submitted by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee. The committee is made up of three residents who have been meeting since September to discuss how the town should spend about $164,000 of the $367,000 the town has been awarded in pandemic relief dollars. The remaining $203,000 has already been spoken for, with $173,000 representing the town’s match for a grant to replace a bridge on Brook Road and $30,000 set aside for CVFiber, a community-based broadband municipality.

