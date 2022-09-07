PLAINFIELD — The project manager says a full closure of the Main Street bridge for resurfacing is back on the table after it was discovered the sidewalk may not structurally support vehicles driving over it for three months using a one-lane approach.
Last year, the town installed a pedestrian walkway on the south side of the Main Street bridge. That project revealed previously unknown structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion of the bridge’s concrete.
The contractor the town used for the walkway, Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, has told the town it can resurface the bridge this year as part of the walkway project. The project had included some resurfacing on that side of the bridge anyway.
Because a complete bridge resurfacing falls outside of the scope of the original project and adds quite a bit of cost to the project, the state is now overseeing the work. To help pay for the resurfacing work, the state has told the town it has found a federal grant for $375,000, with $75,000, or 20%, of that coming from the town for its match.
Earlier this year, town officials had discussed either closing the bridge down completely and resurfacing it in about a month's time, or reducing it to only one lane so that traffic can still flow. The work would then take three months to complete.
There are other ways into the lower village, but the bridge is a quick connector to Route 2 and emergency responders have reported using a detour would add minutes onto their response when every second counts. The town's fire station sits in the lower village and would be cut off from the upper village if the bridge were closed.
At the end of June, the select board chose to only reduce the bridge to one lane for the work so as to not cause any issues with businesses that need deliveries and access to customers in the lower village nor to cause issues for emergency responders.
Town officials had been waiting on the work to begin, expressing concern recently that the resurfacing work has not yet started. Three months of work at this point means potentially working into December. The contract with Daniels states the work must be completed by Nov. 30.
Resident George Cushing didn't say how many signatures he had obtained, but at the select board's regular meeting Tuesday night he said he has submitted a petition asking for the work to be put off until spring, so that the work doesn't have to stop once winter sets in and the town potentially receives a lower-quality resurfaced bridge because of it. The board last month approved a motion including language allowing Daniels to hold off on the work until next year if it so chose.
Also at the meeting was Tammy Farnham, the project manager for the pedestrian walkway and a former board member.
The plan had been for traffic to drive up onto the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge while the south side lane is being resurfaced. Farnham said concerns have since been raised that part of the bridge under the sidewalk on the north side might not support heavy vehicles, including fire trucks and delivery trucks, driving over it for three months.
“That's gonna be a game-changer because of the width of the bridge,” she said.
Farnham said without the sidewalk, there isn't enough space to resurface a lane while still allowing emergency vehicles through the other lane. She said those working on the bridge reported they could install a steel plate on top of the bridge for support, but that likely would add six figures to the project.
“It might make more sense to close the bridge, quickly do it and then be back to normal,” she said. “We're still talking over different options, but that's where we're at at this point. Trying to figure out what to do with that bridge for the one lane traffic.”
Board member Sasha Thayer noted town officials met with an engineer from VHB, the firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the walkway project, at the bridge earlier this year when using the north side sidewalk was proposed using the one-lane approach. Thayer said it was never discussed that the sidewalk might not support traffic driving over it.
“I cannot tell you how frustrating I find this entire process,” she said.
Farnham said those working on the bridge could not figure out whether using the sidewalk was a viable option until the town picked a one-lane approach or a full bridge closure. She said once the town makes a choice, the work then starts.
“You might get to the point where something is a little bit different than you were hoping and that's where we're at,” Farnham said.
She said it wouldn't make sense to investigate a potential option for a project if the town isn't interested in that option.
Some residents at Tuesday's meeting supported closing the bridge for the work.
Thayer said it's still unknown just how much work the bridge needs. The town has been told the bridge's structure will be evaluated once the membrane is removed to see how much damage has been caused.
She said it would take the town 10 to 20 years to completely replace the bridge, which is nearly 100 years old. Thayer said instead of focusing on a pedestrian walkway for the bridge, she should have spent the past few years trying to find a new way into the village.
No action was taken Tuesday night.
Farnham said a meeting is supposed to happen between stakeholders later this week. She said she will know more after that meeting.
Board Chair Jim Volz said he's been told VHB is writing up a summary about the project's schedule. Volz said the summary may include a recommendation to close the bridge for the work. He said the board likely will call a special meeting once the summary has been submitted in order to decide how to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.