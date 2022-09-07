PLAINFIELD — The project manager says a full closure of the Main Street bridge for resurfacing is back on the table after it was discovered the sidewalk may not structurally support vehicles driving over it for three months using a one-lane approach.

Last year, the town installed a pedestrian walkway on the south side of the Main Street bridge. That project revealed previously unknown structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion of the bridge’s concrete.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.