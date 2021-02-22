BARRE – A Plainfield man has been placed on probation for possessing child pornography.
Scott Jameson, 69, was sentenced Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to five to 10 years, all suspended, and placed on probation for 10 years on two felony counts of possession of child pornography. Jameson pleaded guilty to the crimes in October.
The state dropped three additional felony counts of possession of child pornography, per the plea agreement.
Detective Matthew Raymond, an investigator with the Vermont Attorney General’s office, said in his affidavit he received five tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography that was uploaded to Microsoft’s Bing search engine. Raymond said the files showed a nude girl who appeared to be younger than 13 years old.
He said the IP address that had uploaded the images belonged to Charter Communications. Raymond said after serving the company with a summons, it told him the address had been assigned to Jameson’s home.
Raymond said police executed a search warrant on Jameson’s home in November 2019.
He said Jameson was home at the time, and he showed Jameson one of the photos he uploaded to Bing, but Jameson denied seeing it before. Raymond said Jameson admitted to seeing images of child pornography before, but he did not think there were any on his computer.
He said Jameson later admitted there likely were files of child pornography on his computer.
Raymond said inside the home, police found multiple electronic devices, as well as printed images of child and adult pornography.
Jameson told Raymond some of the child pornography photos were of children around 12 years old and others were of children younger than 16 years old, according to court records.
Raymond said on Jameson’s computer police found images of children engaging in sex acts with other children or being sexually assaulted by adults.
At his sentencing hearing Thursday, Jameson said via video he didn’t consider the victims when he obtained the child pornography.
“I’m really, really sorry that I did this,” he said. “There’s no excuse really. I’ll be paying for this for a long time. I don’t know what else to say except I’m sorry that this ever happened.”
The Department of Corrections completed a pre-sentence investigation in this case and Judge Mary Morrissey said that investigation showed Jameson didn’t really understand the gravity of what he was doing. The judge said he told police the child pornography he had was part of a larger collection of pornography.
“It didn’t seem to me to suggest that you understood that these are not just faces in a picture. These are real children that were exposed to these horrific sexual acts at very young ages,” Morrissey said.
She said while Jameson will have to live with the consequences of the crimes he committed, it was difficult for her to imagine what the victims are living with. She said people like Jameson seeking child pornography out is why it gets created in the first place.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
