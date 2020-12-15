SOUTH BURLINGTON — South Burlington Police say a pedestrian from Washington County died shortly after he was struck by two cars on Shelburne Road.
Jermee D. Slaughter, 34, of Plainfield, was killed in the hit-and-run accident that saw the first driver flee the scene, but the second operator remained behind to wait for officers, said Police Chief Shawn Burke.
Burke said the first driver should have known they had struck something or somebody before leaving the scene near the former Ho-Hum Motel on Shelburne Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators hope the driver will contact police, Burke said.
South Burlington Police and fire departments responded to the scene and investigating officers determined the driver of a car in one of two northbound lanes struck the pedestrian in the roadway and left the scene.
Detective Sgt. Gerry Eno said a second vehicle traveling behind the first car never saw the victim lying in the road. The woman was unable to stop and her car struck Slaughter as well, Eno said.
The second driver remained at the scene and has cooperated fully with investigators, police said. The name of the 18-year-old Burlington woman is being withheld for the time being, Burke said.
South Burlington Rescue transported Slaughter to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival, Eno said.
Investigators are working with evidence left at the scene by the first vehicle and viewing a variety of ambient video sources to further the investigation, police said.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about this crash to contact Eno at South Burlington Police at geno@southburlingtonpolice.org or call (802)-846-4111.
