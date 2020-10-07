BARRE — A Plainfield man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
Scott Jameson, 68, pleaded guilty Tuesday via phone in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Jameson has agreed to a sentence of 5 to 10 years, all suspended, and to be placed on probation for 10 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 because a presentence investigation has been ordered to be completed by the Department of Corrections.
The state dropped three additional felony counts of possession of child pornography, per the plea agreement.
Detective Matthew Raymond, an investigator with the Vermont Attorney General’s office, said in his affidavit he received five tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography that was uploaded to Microsoft’s Bing search engine. Raymond said the files showed a nude girl who appeared to be younger than 13 years old.
He said the IP address that had uploaded the images belonged to Charter Communications. Raymond said after serving the company with a summons, it told him the address had been assigned to Jameson’s home.
Raymond said police executed a search warrant on Nov. 20 on Jameson’s home.
He said Jameson was home at the time, and he showed Jameson one of the photos he uploaded to Bing, but Jameson denied seeing it before. Raymond said Jameson admitted to seeing images of child pornography before, but he did not think there were any on his computer.
He said Jameson later admitted there likely were files of child pornography on his computer.
Raymond said inside the home, police found multiple electronic devices, as well as printed images of child pornography and images of nude people that appeared to have been taken with a hidden camera. He said Jameson had admitted to taking nude photos of a female friend of his without her consent.
Jameson told Raymond some of the child pornography photos were of children around 12 years old and others were of children younger than 16 years old, according to court records.
Raymond said on Jameson’s computer police found images of children engaging in sex acts with other children or being sexually assaulted by adults.
