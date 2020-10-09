BARRE — A Plainfield man is accusing of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a woman.
Dillon Shawn Franks, 29, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of driving under the influence with death resulting and a felony count of driving faster than the legal limit with death resulting. If convicted, Franks faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on Sept. 30 that she responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled over on Calais Road in Marshfield. Harvey said police found a 2006 Toyota Sequoia on its driver’s side and a woman, Tacoma Cheney, 25, lying unconscious next to the vehicle. She said Franks was sitting next to Cheney.
Harvey said Franks repeatedly told her to put him in handcuffs because the crash was his fault. She said he had admitted to drinking prior to driving. She said his eyes were bloodshot and she could smell alcohol on him.
Harvey said Cheney had been ejected from the vehicle, but she was breathing, though not responsive. The trooper said Cheney was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, via helicopter for treatment for her injuries.
Harvey said Franks was taken into custody and agreed to give a breath sample. She said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.146%, nearly double the legal limit.
Harvey said she was told Wednesday Cheney had died as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash.
Loved ones of Cheney had set up a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.com to help pay for her medical bills. After her death, they said the money would go toward funeral expenses, as well as to her children and for medical expenses.
As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $3,985 out of its $5,000 goal. Those looking to donate can do so at bit.ly/36OlidT
