PLAINFIELD — The select board is actively recruiting for a new member after one of its three members recently resigned over allegations of mismanagement in the town office.
Bram Towbin announced last week that he would step down from the board and from his other town positions, including road commissioner. Towbin cited “substandard” management practices by Town Clerk and Treasurer Robin Miller and an unwillingness of his fellow select board members to act on concerns about Miller’s job performance as the reasoning why he was walking away from a board he was reelected to in April.
The resignation announcement was light on details, but Towbin said he had received multiple complaints about Miller since he was reelected to the board. He said Miller had been holding “unpredictable in-person hours” and had been working from home. He asserted the town clerk role is not one that can be done from home. Another town official stated publicly she lives near the town office, and she, too, noticed Miller often was not at the office.
Miller said last week Towbin never brought his concerns to her. She said she welcomes any feedback and conducts her job with professionalism.
Towbin said he had tried to “quietly alert” residents about the concerns and tried to put measures in place that would address the concerns, including requiring Miller to use a time clock to punch in that would be administered by the board. But he said fellow board members Riley Carlson and Jim Volz wouldn’t support Towbin’s efforts, stating Miller is elected, so the board has no say in how she does her job.
Towbin bemoaned how the board he had been a part of had no control over a fellow elected official and called on the town to change the clerk and treasurer positions from elected to appointed.
Miller was hired in July 2022 to work under long-serving clerk and treasurer Linda Wells ahead of Wells’ retirement after 27 years of service. Miller was appointed clerk and treasurer in December and ran unopposed for the positions in the election in April. Town officials had discussed changing the positions from elected to appointed, as Towbin is now calling for, but abandoned that effort after Miller stepped up to replace Wells.
This year’s election was delayed a month because the town report didn’t get to voters in time for a March vote. Miller reported there were discrepancies in the town’s finances she needed to clear up, which delayed getting the report to the printer.
Towbin said he expected things to improve in the town office after that incident, but that has not been the case.
The select board held a special meeting Aug. 29, a day after Towbin announced he had resigned from the board. The meeting was previously scheduled so that the board could approve a request for proposals for an external audit. Carlson, the chair of the board, had said previously the town could use such an audit because it’s been a while since the last one and there has been much turnover in town positions. Towbin said the real reason for the audit is the claim of mismanagement aimed at Miller. Carlson said he stood by his reasoning for the audit and noted Towbin did not disagree with Carlson’s assessment stated during a public board meeting.
At the Aug. 29 meeting, board members noted Towbin had been responsible for putting the finishing touches on the request for proposals for the audit. With Towbin no longer on the board, the town is still in the process of finalizing the request, with the hope of getting it out to auditors this week.
Carlson and Volz took time during the Aug. 29 meeting to discuss Towbin’s departure. Both said they were surprised by the announcement.
“I don’t feel like it’s the most effective way to make change,” Carlson said.
Volz said Towbin resigning was unfortunate because of the experience Towbin brings. He said Towbin brought his concerns about Miller to the board and the board decided to move forward with an external audit, so he was surprised when Towbin stepped down citing lack of support from fellow board members.
Both board members said they plan to move forward with the audit even though Towbin is no longer on the board.
Volz said he had not received complaints about Miller prior to Towbin bringing the issue forward. Volz said Towbin was vague about his concerns with Miller when her job performance was discussed in executive session.
He didn’t go into detail, but Carlson said residents had raised concerns with him and those concerns were being addressed through an ongoing process.
The board’s next meeting took place Sept. 5. The board regularly meets on the first and third Monday of the month, but Sept. 4 was Labor Day, so the board met Tuesday instead.
Miller was not in attendance for the Aug. 29 meeting. She did participate in Tuesday’s meeting, but she did not address the allegations that led to Towbin resigning from the board.
Following Towbin’s departure, the board now needs to find someone to appoint to Towbin’s seat. That person would serve until Town Meeting Day in March, where the final two years of the three-year seat will be up for election.
Carlson said while the town has multiple open positions currently, making the select board whole should take top priority.
He said he’d like to see more interest from residents in serving on the board. Carlson noted Volz didn’t run for reelection when his three-year term was up in March 2022, but residents wrote his name anyway and he accepted another term. Carlson was appointed to the board in October after Tammy Farnham resigned in June 2022. He noted he ran unopposed for the final year on that three-year seat in the April election, and Towbin ran unopposed for Sasha Thayer’s seat after Thayer opted not to seek reelection.
“It’s a very demanding position,” he said.
Carlson said he hopes the town can find someone to serve as the board’s third member. He said he would work with Kristin Brosky, the town’s administrative assistant, to get the word out on social media about the open board seat.
He said anyone who is interested in the position should reach out to the town.
“Because we really do need the help,” he said.
