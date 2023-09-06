PLAINFIELD — The select board is actively recruiting for a new member after one of its three members recently resigned over allegations of mismanagement in the town office.

Bram Towbin announced last week that he would step down from the board and from his other town positions, including road commissioner. Towbin cited “substandard” management practices by Town Clerk and Treasurer Robin Miller and an unwillingness of his fellow select board members to act on concerns about Miller’s job performance as the reasoning why he was walking away from a board he was reelected to in April.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com