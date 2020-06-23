PLAINFIELD — Town officials are considering charging The Times Argus for forwarding emails as part of a recent public records request.
On May 5, the newspaper sent a public records request to the Select Board seeking any communications, including emails, regarding the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee. At the time, there was controversy in the town over the board’s decision to disband the committee, form a new, nearly identical one and not reappoint its two remaining members who have volunteered for the town for years.
The issue, along with other concerns, sparked a campaign to have Sasha Thayer, the board’s chairwoman, removed. A petition was circulated calling for Thayer’s removal that collected 121 signatures. The petition was discussed at one board meeting in May and no action was taken. The petition was not brought up by the board again, despite residents asking for a special meeting where the focus could only be the petition.
The board’s three members, Tammy Farnham, Jim Volz, and Thayer, all forwarded emails to The Times Argus in response to the public records request.
At the board’s meeting Monday night, it discussed charging the newspaper a fee for providing the public records. Thayer said Farnham had come up with the idea, though the other two board members didn’t voice any opposition to charging a fee for the records.
When the newspaper made the request, it asked the board to notify The Times Argus if any fees for the request would exceed $1,000. The board did not make any such notification and no dollar amount was suggested Monday. The board also was asked to waive any potential fees because the records sought were in the public’s interest.
Farnham said Monday, “I think the question is, we were asked to go through our emails and do that. And so I know we were all keeping track of that time. … I think it’s research time and we typically charge attorneys or anybody for that time so the question is do we charge for that time. We were asked to basically research, because if everybody just asked us to go through, I mean that took a lot of my time. It took two and a half hours of me going through all of my emails, I don’t know how much time it took you Sasha. But we have to recognize that our time is valuable in the sense that I don’t have an unlimited amount of time for the town. So when I’m asked to do a research project such as that, we have to realize that it’s taking away from what our town members are asking us to do as well.”
Volz said there are limitations and requirements that would need to be met in order to charge for a public records request. He said he would look at the state statute and get back to the other two board members.
The board is expected to take the issue up again at its meeting July 13.
Times Argus Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas voiced his concern.
“Charging members of the public to review and forward emails is a signal that you actually don’t want to do that work for the public you’re serving,” Pappas said. “Boards should not act so defensively when we are just doing our job as watchdog. This feels punitive. Will it apply to every resident making the same request?”
Pappas pointed out other public records requests made by the newspaper for the cities of Barre, Montpelier and Rutland, as well as across several state agencies — where emails and electronically generated documents have been included — have never yielded a bill.
“Those were reviews of hundreds or thousands of files, and even sometimes required vetting by the city manager or redacting by an attorney,” he said. “Not once have we received a bill for thumb drives full of emails.”
According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a fee can be charged if there was a cost to making a copy of a public record. A fee can also be assessed, according to state law, if there was a cost of staff time to fulfill the request that exceeded 30 minutes.
It doesn’t appear any town employees in Plainfield helped the board fulfill the request.
Town Clerk Linda Wells said in an email Monday night neither she nor Assistant Town Clerk Carol Smith were involved in collecting the emails.
A spokesperson for the Vermont Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday whether a member of a select board was considered staff of a town was a gray area because the law didn’t define the word “staff.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
