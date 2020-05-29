PLAINFIELD – Local officials are seeking additional funds for a pedestrian walkway on the bridge on Main Street because they say the bids they got for the project earlier this year put its cost much higher than the funds they currently have to build it.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street, and continuing up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The plan also calls for more new sidewalk on Route 2 from the bridge to an Agency of Transportation-approved crosswalk in front of the Town Hall.
Officials say this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a five-foot wide walkway can be installed there.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the Select Board discussed the bridge and what steps to take next. Board member Tammy Farnham said the town has $589,200 in grant funding for the project from state and federal governments. Farnham said that total includes the town’s match of $78,540 for those grants.
She said the project was put out to bid in February.
“And those bids came in extremely high,” she said.
Farnham said one bid came in at more than $700,000 and the other was around $900,000. She said the town has already spent around $100,000 of the grant funds on engineering for the project and another $60,000 needs to go towards other costs of the project such as inspections. She said the town really only has around $400,000 to spend on constructing the bridge and the bids came in about double that.
Farnham noted if the town pulls out of the project, it would be on the hook for the $100,000 already spent.
She said the town also needs to ask the state for an extension of the grant.
When the project was put out to bid, contractors were asked to present a plan where the bridge would have one lane open. Farnham said state officials suggested the cost of the project could be reduced by allowing the bridge to be shut down for a number of days so the project can be completed quicker.
That’s a controversial topic because shutting down the bridge was brought up as part of the state’s proposed fix to the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street. Business owners in the lower village opposed shutting down the bridge, as did rescue personnel because the fire department is located in the lower village so fire and rescue crews wouldn’t have easy access to the upper village if there were an emergency.
While the economy today isn’t a strong as it was pre-novel coronavirus pandemic, Farnham said she didn’t expect the project to drop much in price if it were put out for bid again. She said the plan is to put it out to bid again in October and see what they get.
The board voted unanimously to ask the state for an extension of the grant. Board members said they would also ask Alice Merrill, the town’s grant writer, to look for additional funding for the project.
