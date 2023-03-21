PLAINFIELD — Town officials have hired retired Town Clerk Linda Wells for the week to fill in gaps in the town's books that caused the town report to be mailed late, which caused town meeting to be postponed until April 15.
The town's annual meeting was moved from the first Tuesday in March to 9 a.m. on April 15 this year because officials said the town report wasn't mailed to residents in compliance with state law.
Town Clerk Robin Miller told the board on Feb. 22 that the report would be mailed out on Feb. 27, eight days before the scheduled annual meeting. Miller said the report was late getting to the printer because she had found some discrepancies related to reserve funds in the town's budget that she was trying to make sense of. Local officials said they weren’t aware at that time of the state law requiring town reports be mailed out 10 days before town meeting.
The meeting was moved to April on a floor vote on March 7 after officials discovered they weren't in compliance with state law hours before the meeting was to take place.
After the meeting was moved, Select Board Chair Jim Volz said Wells, who retired at the end of November and was replaced by Miller, offered to come back temporarily and help fill in the gaps in the town's books.
Bringing Wells back was first discussed at a special board meeting on March 13 and again at another special board meeting on March 16. Following short executive sessions at both meetings, no action was taken. The topic was taken up again at the board's regular meeting Monday night.
Miller said she supported hiring Wells for the week. She said Wells has told her Wells has information for the financial reports ready to go and expects to have those reports finished by Friday. Miller said the financial reports will then be published so residents have time to look them over ahead of next month's meeting.
“After these reports are done, I think we're good,” she said.
Details of the discrepancies Miller discovered weren't discussed on Monday. Officials suggested Wells has an explanation for them and had been working with a town auditor regularly on squaring the books up until she retired. With town clerk being a job with many roles and responsibilities, officials suggested the discrepancies, and the information Wells will now provide to the town to clear them up, were missed in the transition from Wells to Miller.
The board then unanimously approved a motion to pay Wells $35 an hour for no more than 40 hours of work. Board members did not discuss where in the town's budget these funds would come from.
Miller said she's scheduled to meet with a town auditor on Friday to verify the reports.
She said she reached out to the Vermont Secretary of State's office and was told the town does not need to re-warn the meeting in April. She said that's because the meeting was adjourned to a particular date and time.
“If we had canceled (the meeting) and rescheduled it, then yes, we would have to re-warn the meeting,” she said.
She said an attorney with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns confirmed what she was told by the Secretary of State's office.
The town typically conducts most of its business on the floor at the annual meeting, except for town officers, which are decided by Australian ballot. There are no contested races this year.
Board member Sasha Thayer is not seeking reelection for her three-year seat. Bram Towbin is running unopposed for that seat. Board member Riley Carlson is running unopposed for the final year on his three-year seat, after he was appointed to the board last year following Tammy Farnham's resignation.
There was a question as to whether Thayer and Carlson could continue deciding town business with the annual meeting moved out over a month. Though he said he didn't think it was necessary, Volz decided out of an abundance of caution last week to appoint Carlson to the board until the April meeting, and the pair then appointed Thayer with the same expiration date.
Resident Charles Cogbill, after taking town officials to task for a lack of transparency and communication about the town meeting process and what's been going on regarding that this month, pointed out such an action wasn't necessary. Cogbill noted the town's charter states elected officers will hold their office, “until their successors are elected and qualified.”
Since Carlson has yet to be elected to his seat, it's unclear if his appointment last week was unnecessary. The charter states appointed officers will “fill the vacancy until the next annual meeting.”
