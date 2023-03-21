PLAINFIELD — Town officials have hired retired Town Clerk Linda Wells for the week to fill in gaps in the town's books that caused the town report to be mailed late, which caused town meeting to be postponed until April 15.

The town's annual meeting was moved from the first Tuesday in March to 9 a.m. on April 15 this year because officials said the town report wasn't mailed to residents in compliance with state law.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.