PLAINFIELD — Local officials have been told the state’s planned fix for the Route 2/Main Street intersection is still three or four years out from construction, and the town’s expected cost to replace water and sewer lines under that intersection has increased.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board heard from Ken Robie, the town’s liaison with the state Agency of Transportation. Robie was there to talk about the planned fix for the intersection, which is known for its poor sight lines. The intersection can be tricky to navigate because it slopes down onto Main Street and can be especially hazardous in winter as a result of ice and snow. Residents have reported avoiding the intersection completely during winter because of the safety hazard it poses. They also reported a guardrail installed on the island there a few years ago made sight lines worse.
In 2020, the town gave the state the go-ahead for a major fix of the intersection. That fix entails removing the island entirely, lowering the road and installing a T-intersection with traffic lights. It also would require shutting down the bridge on Main Street for multiple months because officials have said there isn’t much room to do this extensive work in that part of town, let alone maintain a lane of travel both on Route 2 and into the lower village while the intersection is overhauled. The bridge was closed for about three weeks last year as part of the pedestrian bridge project there so that erosion damage could be repaired and the bridge resurfaced.
There are town water and sewer lines buried under the intersection that would need to be moved for this fix to take place. The state will pay for line replacement outside its right-of-way for this project, but the town is responsible for the lines in the state right-of-way. In 2021, the town was told it would need to come up with $311,638 for its share of the line replacement.
Robie said that estimate has since been updated based on current bid prices and currently stands at about $463,000.
As for the state’s timeline, Robie said this project is still three or four years out from construction. He said in order for the project to move forward, the state needs the town to sign off on a finance and maintenance agreement, essentially laying out who is responsible for what for cost sharing, and a utility relocation agreement.
Robie said the state would like these documents signed as soon as possible so it can continue with development of the project.
Board member Bram Towbin noted because the state is essentially paying half of the bill for replacing the town’s lines in that area, while also fixing a troubled intersection, the town is getting a good deal with this project.
Board member Jim Volz said when the board spoke with those who run the town’s water and sewer systems in the past, they reported those lines under the intersection are at the bottom of the priority list and other lines in town need to be addressed sooner. Volz said they reported they didn’t want to use their funds to help pay for this project because they have higher priority projects to work on.
“So I guess if we go ahead with this, I would urge that the town itself pay for this, even though normally we would have the water and sewer departments pay for upgrading these lines,” he said.
The users of the water and wastewater systems have traditionally been the ones to pay for those systems in Plainfield, not the town. Towbin did suggest having the whole town fund those systems at the town’s annual meeting last month, but it did not appear to be a popular idea.
Board Chair Riley Carlson noted the town has a couple of years to find a funding source to pay the town’s share of the line replacement. Carlson said town officials would go over the two documents the state wants signed to see if there are any questions or concerns.
Resident George Cushing, who owns and operates an antique business in the lower village, said there needs to be another way in and out of the lower village while this project is underway. Cushing cautioned against signing any agreements with the state until details like that are fleshed out.
Business owners in the lower village reported the bridge closure last year negatively impacted them because they lost access to Route 2. The town’s fire department also sits in the lower village.
There are back roads into the village, but it’s a bit of a longer commute.
Towbin said businesses in the lower village, “should be very aware that the select board takes those concerns very seriously, and we understand, especially with the pedestrian bridge project, the challenges. I don’t know that we’re going to be able to get the kind of agreement that’s going to sort of make everybody happy, but we’re going to try very hard to make sure that flagging protocols and access things are as advantageous to the town as possible.”
Robie said the state has started discussions with the town about what will be needed to help facilitate a detour into the village and to make sure the town has adequate emergency services while the Main Street bridge is closed.
