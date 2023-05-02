PLAINFIELD — Local officials have been told the state’s planned fix for the Route 2/Main Street intersection is still three or four years out from construction, and the town’s expected cost to replace water and sewer lines under that intersection has increased.

At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board heard from Ken Robie, the town’s liaison with the state Agency of Transportation. Robie was there to talk about the planned fix for the intersection, which is known for its poor sight lines. The intersection can be tricky to navigate because it slopes down onto Main Street and can be especially hazardous in winter as a result of ice and snow. Residents have reported avoiding the intersection completely during winter because of the safety hazard it poses. They also reported a guardrail installed on the island there a few years ago made sight lines worse.

