PLAINFIELD — Local officials didn’t get a clear answer about whether to go forward with the pedestrian bridge project, with some residents wanting the project scrapped and others urging for it to go forward.
No action was taken at a special meeting Tuesday, but the Select Board appeared willing to move forward with the project for now.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street, and continuing up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The plan also calls for more new sidewalk on Route 2 from the bridge to an Agency of Transportation-approved crosswalk in front of the Town Hall.
Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a 5-foot-wide walkway can be installed there.
The project hit a significant snag earlier this year when it was sent out to bid and it was discovered the bridge work would cost more than the town had available.
The town currently has $589,200 in grant funding for the project from state and federal governments which includes the town’s match of $78,540 for those grants. One of the bids the town received was more than $700,000 and the other was around $900,000.
Plainfield already has spent around $110,000 of the grant funds on engineering for the project and another $60,000 needs to go toward other costs such as inspections. So the town really only has around $400,000 to spend on construction and the bids came in at about double that.
If the town decides to walk away from the project, it would be on the hook for the $110,000 already spent.
Board member Tammy Farnham said if the town decides to move forward with the project, it will have to pay an additional $4,500 to an engineer to rewrite the request for proposals so the project can go back out to bid. The town currently doesn’t have a project manager for the bridge because the previous one took a different job earlier this year.
Because there isn’t much space to work at the bridge, the project will either need to close down the bridge completely for as long as two weeks or one lane can remain open.
If the bridge does remain open, the project comes with an additional $150,000 cost for traffic control, including flaggers and a temporary traffic light. Board members said the increased cost is also due to the construction of the project being done differently than if the bridge were closed. So closing down the bridge would reduce the cost of the project.
Closing down the bridge for any length of time is a problem for those in the lower village. The town is working with the state on a fix for the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street. The state has proposed shutting down the bridge for a few months for that work to be completed.
Plainfield’s Fire and Rescue Department is in the lower village. Greg Light, the town’s fire chief, said closing the bridge for any amount of time isn’t practical.
“Even shutting down for one whole day is putting us at risk, putting some of our population at risk. Two weeks is definitely out of the question,” he said.
Light said the bridge could be closed to the general public, but the contractor doing the project could leave a lane open in case of emergency. Board member Jim Volz said the RFP could include language saying the project will need to have a lane available for emergency vehicles.
It’s unclear if there would be enough room for a fire truck to get through even if there is one lane open to get across the bridge. Board members said they would look into the dimensions of the bridge to see if it is possible, but if it’s not, the fire chief said the town should walk away from the project.
The town gets emergency coverage from fire and ambulance crews in nearby East Montpelier. The fire chief said shutting down the bridge would add another eight to 10 minutes of response from that town.
Peter Youngbaer, general manager of the Plainfield Co-op, submitted a letter to the board from the store’s members saying shutting down the bridge would “deal a terrific blow” to the business that is already on shaky ground due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Youngbaer read the letter at Tuesday’s meeting saying the co-op is neither for or against the project.
“We receive shipments from major vendors daily. I did a count from our delivery calendar, and we get between 40 and 45 such deliveries every week, coming daily, from early morning until early evening. These deliveries do not include smaller local vendors, who are not scheduled, but whose numbers are greater in the spring/summer/fall months, as we experience a high degree of local growers with produce this time of year,” he said.
The general manager said the co-op looked into how much it would lose when the bridge shutdown was proposed for the Route 2 fix and he adjusted it for a two-week bridge shutdown. He said that would cost the co-op between $23,757 and $51,522 in lost sales, depending on when the shutdown occurred.
Some residents wanted the town to vote on the project, and any other such projects in the future, because they said they didn’t get a say when this project started in 2014 and now there are increased costs and a possible bridge closure. Resident George Cushing suggested those who want the pedestrian bridge built can raise funds on their own to do so.
Alice Merrill, who was on the Select Board when the project began, said this project is using a grant from an Agency of Transportation program that focuses on pedestrian safety and promoting alternatives to cars.
“So in our village to have a safe pedestrian access between all the amenities on Route 2: Goddard College, The Health Center, the post office, the (Cutler Memorial Library), all of them. Down to the lower village with the municipal building, the rec field, the co-op, all the things we have down here. It would be really great to have people be able to walk with assured safety between the two and it would be a boost to the economy,” Merrill said.
Resident Ryan Christiansen said the town shouldn’t look at this project like an expense, but as an investment. Christiansen said the town is “a little bit stuck in yesterday” when it comes to pedestrian and bicycle safety.
He said the Route 2/Main Street intersection is not safe.
“I think it’s undoubtedly time for Plainfield to really address this. I personally think we should find a way to go forward. I think that it’s amazing that we come together and discuss these sort of topics, but if we keep going back to the drawing board, ultimately all we do is spend money to draw. And I think it’s really time for us to start building,” he said.
Board members thanked the public for its input and discussed continuing with the project to see what the new bids would look like.
