PLAINFIELD — Fire Chief Greg Light says the town desperately needs its own emergency shelter after access to the Barre Auditorium, the town’s designated emergency shelter, was cut off during last week’s flood.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board received a debrief from local officials about last week’s storm that saw much of the town cut off from the rest of the state, with back roads washed out and Route 2 closed in neighboring Marshfield and East Montpelier as result of flooding on that roadway.
The town again saw major damage from floodwaters, just as it did in 2015 and in 2011, and the troubled bridge on Brook Road in the lower village again caused damage when woody debris built up there and forced water into nearby homes, seriously damaging two of them.
Light said once the fire department knew last week’s storm was going to be serious, firefighters went around shutting off propane tanks in town. He said they weren’t able to get to them all, and once he realized there were still a couple tanks left to turn off, water was too high to send firefighters in safely.
Light said residents were evacuated, but an issue that quickly arose was the town’s designated emergency shelter is the Barre Auditorium.
“If it’s flooding here, it’s going to be flooding over there,” he said.
The town had used the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard College as its emergency shelter for years, but local officials reported that building has since fallen out of compliance for such a shelter. Town officials have been working to turn the historic Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2 into an emergency shelter, but bringing that building into compliance will take time.
Light said there were around five people from out of town who ended up stranded in Plainfield because they couldn’t leave during the storm. He said two of them spent the night on a firefighter’s couch while others slept in their vehicles. Local officials reported two people ended up staying over in the town hall, though they did so in the dark because the power was out and officials were locked out of the building’s generator until the next morning.
The fire chief said even if there were access to Barre during this event, trying to give someone from out of town directions to the auditorium is not easy.
“So we really need to rethink our sheltering options here,” Light said.
He said it’s only a matter of time until the next storm hits.
Light said residents are likely going to be more willing to evacuate to a local shelter than they will be to head to a larger shelter elsewhere.
Board member Bram Towbin said the town will focus on getting a shelter in place.
As for the Brook Road bridge, officials are working to replace it. Resident Alice Merrill, who has been helping the town with grant applications, reported Tuesday that the town has applied for a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Hazard Mitigation Program. The project is estimated to cost $1.73 million. The grant requires a 10% match from the town, meaning it is on the hook for $173,364, which town officials plan to pay for using some of the town’s pandemic relief dollars.
Merrill said if the town gets that grant, which will be known later this year, the bridge replacement is scheduled to take place in 2025.
According to engineering consultants the town hired years ago to look at the two bridges that span the Great Brook in the village — one on Brook Road and the other on Mill Street — neither bridge is large enough underneath to handle large rain events. The Brook Road bridge is seen as a higher priority because the Great Brook bends to the right before it gets to that bridge. Debris, instead of flowing straight through the underpass, gets hung up on the riverbank and collects on the bridge, blocking the flowing water that has nowhere else to go but into nearby homes. The water flows straight through the bridge on Mill Street, so experts have said it won’t collect debris as easily as its counterpart on Brook Road.
Light said at Monday’s board meeting he supported replacing the Mill Street bridge, as well. The fire chief said he believed once the Brook Road bridge is replaced, the Mill Street bridge will fail during the next major storm.
Light said water from the brook spilled into the road near the Mill Street bridge at one point during last week’s storm. He said once the Brook Road bridge is fixed, all that debris that had been caught there will instead slam into and clog the Mill Street bridge.
“Once that water starts backing up, I don’t care what the expert says, they’re going to be wrong,” Light said, adding flooding there would also damage nearby buildings.
He said the solution is to build a flood control dam up stream to keep water out of the village.
Towbin said he would love to replace the bridge on Mill Street, but that would take funding the town doesn’t currently have. He noted Barre City installed debris catchers years ago on Gunner’s Brook for flood mitigation and he said he was quite interested to see how that equipment has worked to see if it could be an option for Plainfield.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com