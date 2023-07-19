PLAINFIELD — Fire Chief Greg Light says the town desperately needs its own emergency shelter after access to the Barre Auditorium, the town’s designated emergency shelter, was cut off during last week’s flood.

At its regular meeting Monday night, the select board received a debrief from local officials about last week’s storm that saw much of the town cut off from the rest of the state, with back roads washed out and Route 2 closed in neighboring Marshfield and East Montpelier as result of flooding on that roadway.

