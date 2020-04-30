PLAINFIELD — Two local farmers with some of the best American Scottish Highland cattle in the nation are suing the American Highland Cattle Association, saying members have filed baseless ethics violations against them that have hurt their business.
Ray Shatney and Janet Steward have been raising and selling the grass-fed cattle for years. They family bought its first cow in 1967 and they say the Shat Acres cattle are the oldest Highland herd in the country. They’ve won numerous awards showing their cattle and in 2016 they were named the U.S. Small Business Association’’s Vermont Family-owned Business of the Year.
Shatney and Steward are both members of the Colorado-based association and have held positions within the association in the past. But last week they filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington against the association saying members have filed bogus ethics violations in an attempt to ruin their reputation. They are suing claiming violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, violation of the Vermont Consumer Protection Act, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing and breach of contract.
Josh Gregg, the association’s president, did not return a request for comment this week.
Montpelier attorney Robin Freeman represents the couple.
“Ultimately, this case is about equity and fairness,” Freeman said. “We are intending to show that this trade association, through the actions of some of its members, abused the processes and procedures of the association to harass and humiliate Ray and Janet. Even to the point of fabricating ethics violations against them with the intent of either forcing them to stop showing their cattle or being high-profile members of the association or to quit the association completely.”
He said because of this, the family has stopped attending trade shows and they haven’t been able to sell any of their livestock to an association member in well over a year due to the ethics complaints.
“They’ve been highly impacted financially, but also emotionally. It’s humiliating for them,” he said.
Freeman said the couple have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to the association and it’s important to them. So he said for members to be engaging in this has taken a serious emotional toll on Shatney and Steward.
Freeman said while they are seeking compensation for the financial losses this has caused, it’s more important for them to be able to show and sell their livestock without fear of retaliation or harassment by the association or its members. He said efforts were made to settle the issues with the association without taking the case to court, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
According to the suit, part of the issue stems from how the cattle are to be shown. The Highland cattle are typically shown in their natural coat, with long horns and long hair. In 2008, an association member hired a professional groomer who started shaving the cattle down to make them look like other beef cattle.
The suit said because judges weren’t familiar with how Highland cattle are supposed to look, these clipped cattle started winning shows. In 2009, the association’s then-president issued a report discouraging drastic changes to Highland cattle, such as shaving, that were to be shown. That changed in 2016 when the now-former president hired the same groomer for a bull she partly owned, according to the suit, and that bull started winning awards. Shatney and Steward never clipped their show cattle and still won awards over those that were clipped. The couple said the former president, who is not a defendant in the suit thus far, is one of the main instigators in the harassment.
In 2011, Steward was named the chairwoman of a marketing committee for the association. But whenever she tried to make a report to the association’s board, she was constantly challenged and harassed. In 2015, the suit said Steward was at a board meeting in Denver when the former president cornered her against a wall and told Steward she would do everything in her power to stop Steward’s marketing efforts.
Shatney and Steward were ultimately exonerated by the association for the two ethics violations filed against them. That process was supposed to be confidential. But the suit said officials at the association leaked the complaints to other members.
This caused members to see Shatney and Steward as unethical and cost them business, according to the lawsuit.
