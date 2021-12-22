PLAINFIELD — Local officials have been told the bridge on Main Street needs about $400,000 worth of repairs.
The Select Board discussed the bridge at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The town is in the process of installing a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge. The project uncovered structural issues with the bridge.
In 2006, the town had the bridge resurfaced. That project included the installation of a membrane between the asphalt road surface and the concrete of the bridge itself. But the pedestrian bridge project revealed that membrane did not seal properly, so water has been able to get between the membrane and the concrete causing the concrete to erode on the surface and the support beams. The concrete has worn away to the point that water can flow directly through the bridge.
The town has hired Neil H. Daniels Inc. out of Ascutney for the pedestrian project. Town officials had asked the contractor for an estimate of the repairs the bridge needs.
Board member Tammy Farnham, who has been serving as the defacto project manager, reported Tuesday the repairs are estimated to cost $400,000. That includes $175,000 for the support beams and $225,000 for the decking. She said the project could be reduced by $50,000 if the town shuts down the bridge completely during the project, which is estimated to take two to three months, instead of only reducing it to one lane so traffic can flow.
A bridge shutdown has been discussed as part of the state's planned fix for the Route 2/Main Street intersection. It's a controversial decision because business owners in the lower village have said they would lose access to customers via Route 2. The town also will have to sit a manned fire truck on Route 2 over the course of the intersection fix in the event there is a fire in the upper village because the fire department is located in the lower village.
Farnham had suggested doing the bridge repairs at the same time as the intersection fix so the bridge would only have to be shut down once. Board member Sasha Thayer said from what the town's being told, the intersection fix is years away and the bridge might not have that much time.
It's unclear, at this point how the town will pay for the bridge repairs. Town officials are looking into available grant funds, loans and Farnham said she sat in on an online seminar on the recently-passed Infrastructure Bill to see if those funds could be used for this project.
Board members said they would look back at records from 2006 to see which contractor was used for the bridge resurfacing then and what the contract stated to see if they have any recourse from the improperly-sealed membrane.
The board is in the process of finalizing the town budget for voter approval on Town Meeting Day in March. She didn't give a figure, but Thayer suggested adding a large amount to the budget to help pay for bridge repairs.
When the bridge's structural issues were discovered last month, Thayer took the state to task for telling the town the bridge was structurally sound a few years ago when officials were discussing the pedestrian bridge and if such a project made sense if the bridge, which was built in the 1920s, needed to be replaced. Thayer again expressed her displeasure Tuesday with the state's inspections of the bridge, which takes place every two years, for not catching these issues.
“One would think that if there had been leakage from this membrane for a long time, somebody related to bridges and doing bridge inspections would have actually noticed,” she said.
Thayer said had the town known about the bridge's issues, officials would have likely put money into bridge repairs instead of into a pedestrian bridge. The town is using a federal grant to pay for the bulk of the pedestrian bridge project, with the town’s match coming from a loan of about $65,000, as well as funds from the Arch Batchelder Fund. The town has also paid a little over $21,000 for the design of the project.
Farnham said the town has all of the inspection reports. Board members said they would look back at those reports to see what they said.
Farnham said she's been told the bridge has suffered noticeable erosion over the past couple years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.