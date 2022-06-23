PLAINFIELD — A special meeting about whether to close the Main Street bridge completely in Plainfield or reduce it to one lane for resurfacing has been moved to Monday.
Select Board Chair Jim Volz said in an email Thursday the meeting, which had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 23 has been moved to 5:30 p.m. June 27.
Volz didn't give a reason for the postponement.
Board members said they wanted to hold a special meeting with stakeholders, including emergency responders and local business owners before deciding whether the bridge should be closed for a month this summer for resurfacing. The town can opt to leave one lane open on the bridge, which would mean the project would take three months instead of one.
Officials have said using the one-lane approach will cost more and the work done may be of lower quality than if both lanes of the bridge were resurfaced at the same time, but it would avoid issues caused by shutting down the bridge entirely.
