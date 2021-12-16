PLAINFIELD — The bridge on Main Street is expected to open back up to two-lane traffic on Christmas after the construction company building a pedestrian walkway there asked for an extension.
The plan is to install a sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street and continues up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The bridge is being widened to allow for a pedestrian walkway. Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The bridge has been reduced to one lane so the construction can take place. Town officials had expected the bridge to revert back to two lanes at the end of November. But Select Board member Tammy Farnham, who has been serving as the defacto project manager, said Wednesday the contractor, Neil H. Daniels Inc. out of Ascutney, had asked for an extension because it still needed to pour concrete for the project. Farnham said the hope now is to have the bridge back to two lanes by Christmas.
She said the company is expected to return in March to resurface the side of the bridge with the walkway. The other side of the bridge also needs resurfacing. Farnham said the town is still in the process of finding funding for that part of the bridge and the hope is the contractor can resurface the entire bridge at once, if funding can be secured. She said it’s unknown at this point whether the bridge will need to be shut down while the resurfacing takes place, but it is a possibility.
Farnham said the project should be complete by July.
