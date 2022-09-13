PLAINFIELD — A deteriorating bridge on Main Street is starting to feel like a roundabout for a shorthanded select board that keeps circling back to a close-it-and-fix-it recommendation they have intentionally bypassed before.

Just when it seemed the board had moved on, its members were presented with fresh reasons they should rethink their months-old decision to maintain one-way traffic on the bridge while it is being repaired.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.