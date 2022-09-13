PLAINFIELD — A deteriorating bridge on Main Street is starting to feel like a roundabout for a shorthanded select board that keeps circling back to a close-it-and-fix-it recommendation they have intentionally bypassed before.
Just when it seemed the board had moved on, its members were presented with fresh reasons they should rethink their months-old decision to maintain one-way traffic on the bridge while it is being repaired.
During a hastily warned special meeting Monday, board members heard familiar arguments for and against a modified version of a recommendation they considered and rejected before. They likely will hear them all again during yet another special meeting — this one set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The board is expected to make a decision at that meeting even as the contractor is finalizing a traffic control plan members learned will rely on Country Club Road and Lower Road as a 7- to 9-mile detour for Route 2 motorists destined for the lower village in Plainfield.
Based on Monday’s discussion, board members could consider using pandemic-related federal funding the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act to bail out the Plainfield Co-op and other lower village businesses that would be significantly impacted if they decided to close the bridge in the middle of foliage season.
That’s still a big if, because Chair Jim Volz and board member Sasha Thayer weren’t ready to make any decision after listening to the predictably mixed reaction to a modified recommendation that would require closing the bridge for four weeks.
Four weeks is less than the five weeks the board was told the work would take in late June when board members opted for a plan that would maintain access between Route 2 and the lower village, while significantly increasing the cost of the project and the time it would take to complete it. The work, they were told at the time, would take three months if the bridge remained open and the estimated cost would jump by about $140,000.
Nearly three months later, the work still hasn’t started, and board members were told questions have been raised about the option they were presented with and selected back in June. That plan involved using the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge to support traffic while the south side lane was being repaired and resurfaced.
Based on structural concerns about the sidewalk, project manager and former board member Tammy Farnham said the project team, including the contractor and engineer, was renewing its recommendation the bridge be closed and was confident the work could be finished faster than originally anticipated.
That assertion was met with some skepticism — from board members and from residents, including some who embraced the recommendation to close the bridge and fix it as quickly as possible.
Thayer expressed her “deep, deep frustration” with what felt like a circular process — one that brought the board back to a proposal to close the bridge based on new information that escaped experts who offered the one-lane option as an alternative.
“It has made us waste months and months thinking we have adequate information when that hasn’t been the case,” she said even as Farnham encouraged the board to consider a course correction.
With the contractor and engineer now on site, federal grant money that will cover 80% of the work in hand and a permit in place, Farnham said it was time to fix the bridge.
Green-lighting structural repairs to the bridge while closing it for four weeks was the best option in Farnham’s view, though she said resurfacing the bridge was a short-term fix that would provide some protection against future deterioration.
Either way, the construction window is closing and Farnham urged the board not to wait until Thursday night to make a decision.
“You guys are worried about getting it done, and we’re creating delays,” she said.
Volz said holding another special meeting Thursday instead of Wednesday was a reasonable accommodation to allow residents to weigh in while responding to resident George Cushing’s complaint that Monday’s meeting was warned on Sunday giving him too little time to rally those who believe the bridge work should be deferred until next spring.
Cushing, who recently presented the board with a petition signed by more than 50 residents, said it was “mind-boggling” they were again being asked to close the bridge.
The owner of an antiques shop in the lower village, Cushing said none of the concerns that led the board to reject the earlier recommendation to close the bridge had changed.
No one disputed that assertion.
There is concern about how closing the bridge would affect lower village businesses and force the volunteer fire department to use a time-consuming detour to respond to an emergency in the upper village. There also is lingering uncertainty about what lies beneath the deteriorated deck of the bridge and whether structural issues could require its prolonged closure.
Thayer said she feared that was a distinct possibility, and resident Bob Fancher said he feared she might be right.
“Every time someone looks at the bridge, they find a new problem,” he said. “I have no confidence they have reached the bottom.”
Fancher worried the four-week time frame wasn’t “realistic” and suggested the board needed to take that into consideration before making a decision.
“We have to think very hard before we shut that bridge down,” he said.
Farnham said nothing she’d heard from the contractor, the engineer, or the state Agency of Transportation suggested the proposed schedule wouldn’t work and, if more serious problems are discovered, she predicted the bridge could be paved as a short-term solution.
Based on recent history, Thayer said she wasn’t so sure.
“At this point, I’m not feeling a great deal of confidence in anyone’s predictions because it seems like they keep shifting,” she said.
Resident Andy Robinson said he supported closing and repairing the bridge even though the designated detour will mean more traffic in front of his Lower Road home.
“We really have to deal with it,” he said of the bridge.
Resident Alice Merrill agreed, suggesting the proposed work would, at worst, diagnose the extent of structural damage while postponing the repairs and, at best, fix the aging span.
“Close it for a month, and get it done,” she said.
Resident Annie Coughlin supported getting the work done “as soon as possible.”
The debate will resume Thursday when the conversation picks up where it left off.
Though it isn’t her preferred use of the money, Thayer said she would be open to using ARPA funds to compensate businesses that could be affected by a decision to close the bridge.
“I think we have a responsibility to local businesses in the village if this is the path we’re going to take,” she said.
Structural issues with the bridge were first detected last year during the installation of a pedestrian walkway on the south side of the bridge. The work revealed a membrane between the concrete deck of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when it was paved in 2006. That has compromised the bridge, though the extent of the damage is unclear.
