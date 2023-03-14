PLAINFIELD — A select board with only one elected member currently is considering hiring retired Town Clerk Linda Wells as a consultant after town meeting had to be pushed out over a month due to late-mailed town reports.
This year's town meeting has been moved from the traditional first Tuesday in March to April 15 because officials discovered at the eleventh hour that the town report had not been mailed to residents in compliance with state law. Residents reported on social media that they hadn't received their town report before the meeting.
Town Clerk Robin Miller, who took over for Wells in December, told the board on Feb. 22 that town reports would be mailed out on Feb. 27, eight days before the annual meeting. Miller said the report was late getting to the printer because she found some discrepancies in the town's books that she was trying to work out with one of the town's auditors. Board members reported they weren't aware at that time of the state law requiring town reports be mailed out 10 days before town meeting.
Once they were made aware of the law, hours before the meeting was set to take place, town officials said they would move the meeting to April.
The business conducted at the annual meeting includes the election of officers by Australian ballot. Board member Sasha Thayer was set to step down from her three-year seat, with Bram Towbin running unopposed to replace her. Board member Riley Carlson was appointed to the board last October after Tammy Farnham resigned. Carlson is running unopposed for the last year on that three-year seat.
On Monday, the board held its first meeting since the annual meeting was moved. Though it wasn't warned, one of the first pieces of business at the meeting dealt with appointing two of the board's three members.
Board Chair Jim Volz approved his own motion appointing Carlson to the board until the election is over next month. The pair then appointed Thayer to the board with the same expiration date.
There was a question as to if such appointments were necessary, or if Thayer and Carlson could have continued on deciding town business without an appointment until the end of the election. Volz said he reached out to the Vermont Secretary of State's office for clarity on the board's makeup, but he did not receive a response before Monday's meeting. The Times Argus made a similar inquiry to the office Monday, but did not receive a response.
With the board back to full-strength, another piece of business discussed Monday was the possibility of hiring Wells as a consultant. No dollar amounts nor funding sources were discussed publicly Monday.
It's unclear what Wells would do in that role or how long she would serve. The details of her position were not discussed publicly Monday. Volz said Wells had reached out to town officials with the idea.
Thayer responded, “I think it's a really good idea.”
After a brief, un-warned executive session, board members said they would hold a special meeting on March 16. The bulk of this meeting is expected to be conducted by executive session, with Miller in attendance. Neither she nor Wells were present for Monday's meeting.
Thayer said the executive session would be held to discuss personnel matters and a possible contract, which is expected to be a consulting contract for Wells.
Wells brought Miller on in July to work under her in anticipation of Wells' retirement after 27 years of service to the town. Town officials had considered changing the town clerk position from elected to appointed because they didn't know if any resident would both step up and be qualified for the role to replace Wells.
Miller, who is running unopposed for clerk and treasurer, had been employed in the past by the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, doing accounts payable and payroll work. She also had worked for the Washington Northeast Supervisory Union, which oversaw Twinfield Union School and Cabot School, before it was merged into the Caledonia supervisory union. The office for Washington Northeast had been on the second floor of the building that houses Plainfield’s municipal office.
