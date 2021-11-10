PLAINFIELD — It took the Board of Civil Authority about 10 minutes to decide it’s just fine with a new House district that would swap Calais out for Cabot.
Boards across the state are being asked to weigh in by Nov. 15 on the districts proposed by the Legislative Apportionment Board. The districts have been redrawn based on new population data from the U.S. Census completed last year.
Plainfield currently sits in the Washington-6 district with Marshfield and Calais. The proposal would move Plainfield and Marshfield to the Washington-2 district and would swap Calais out for Cabot.
The town’s Board of Civil Authority met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal.
Town Clerk Linda Wells said Sasha Thayer had forgotten about the meeting and wasn’t able to attend, but she had shared some of her thoughts with Wells. Thayer wondered what impact Cabot Creamery would have on this new district. Because Plainfield and Marshfield don’t have any businesses nearly as large as the creamery, Thayer suggested the town might not get the same amount of support it currently gets.
Board members also pointed out the town’s current representative, Janet Ancel, lives in Calais so they would lose her under this new district. Wells said Ancel has done a good job representing the town.
Alice Merrill said she agreed, but she wasn’t opposed to the new district. Merrill said Plainfield, Marshfield and Cabot all share Route 2 and the Winooski River.
“It sort of binds us all together,” she said.
Neither Route 2 nor the river cross Calais.
Board members pointed out Twinfield Union School, which serves Plainfield and Marshfield, and Cabot School have been under the same oversight for years. The two schools had comprised Washington Northeast Supervisory Union until the union was dissolved in 2019 and the schools joined Caledonia Central Supervisory Union. Calais has its own elementary school and is part of Washington Central Unified Union School District.
Pat Boyle said Plainfield and Marshfield tend to skew politically liberal toward Montpelier. Boyle said Cabot has been known to be a bit more conservative.
“I’ve lived in Cabot for multiple years (in the past). There are differences, political differences,” she said.
According to the census data, Calais has about 200 more residents than Cabot. Jim Volz said swapping Calais for Cabot would give Marshfield and Plainfield residents more weight in elections.
After about 10 minutes of discussion, the board voted 5-2 to support the new district. Merrill, Volz, Dale Bartlett, Leatrice Potter and Mary Niebling all voted in favor. Wells and Boyle voted against the change.
The recommendation will be sent to the apportionment board and the Legislature will make the ultimate decision on the districts.
