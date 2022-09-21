PLAINFIELD — Town officials have approved the contract to demolish the historic, rundown fire station on Route 2.
The former fire station was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
Fire Chief Greg Light told the select board in 2021 he didn’t think the building would last another winter.
There had been some discussion about restoring the building, but local officials said that would cost tens of thousands of dollars that they don’t have. Moving the building also had been discussed, but doing that would remove the building’s historical designation and it would be a difficult task because there isn’t much room to work where the building is situated, wedged between a major roadway and a river.
Town officials had been in talks with Jay Southgate, who owns and operates Southgate Steeplejacks, where Southgate would demolish the building and build a replica in its place that would serve as housing. But Southgate reported earlier this year that the insurance company he uses wouldn’t cover him for the demolition.
The town then spoke with Ki Walker, a contractor who agreed to take the building down. The board, at its regular meeting Tuesday night, approved a contract with Walker, where he would be paid $7,050 for the work.
Walker told the board in May he had been informed there was asbestos in the building that would need to be dealt with before the building could be demolished. The town has since approved about $9,500 for asbestos abatement, with about $4,200 of that coming from funding secured by the historical society and the rest coming from the town’s municipal buildings fund.
Town officials expected the asbestos abatement to begin possibly as soon as this week.
Had Southgate taken the building down himself, town officials had said they were willing to sell the property to him for $1 to take the burden off their hands. Southgate told the board earlier this year he’d be willing to pay the price of demolition as part of the sale agreement for the property. The estimate at that time was about $5,000. It’s unclear if he’s willing to pay $7,050.
It’s also unclear how long it will take for the work to complete. Board member Sasha Thayer said demolition will start once the asbestos has been removed. Thayer said Walker understands the town wants to building down before winter sets in.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
