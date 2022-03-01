NORTHFIELD – Voters here settled a couple of contested races – including one for a seat on the Select Board – and easily adopted a proposed municipal budget that includes a significant spike in spending, but wont require raising taxes during daylong voting Tuesday.
Selectman Nathaniel Miller’s decision not to run for another three-year term sparked a race that Lydia Petty won on Tuesday. Petty defeated former board member Lynn Doney, 352-273, to earn a seat on the board.
The only other race in Northfield involved a listers seat that had been held by Sue Popowski. Now it’s held by Lauren Heath, who defeated Lawrence Garland, 278-235, to win the contested race.
A sharp spike in spending, but a level tax rate was a combination voters were apparently comfortable with. They approved the Select Board’s $5.8 million budget request, 433-223.
Voters also approved plans to finance the acquisition of a new loader for the highway department over a period of 10 years. The request to buy the $128,000 piece of machinery was approved 458-198.
Northfield voters joined their counterparts in Williamstown in approving the $19.1 million budget or the Paine Mountain School District. The budget passed by a combined vote of 585-435.
Paine Mountain voters also agreed to place $150,000 of an audited surplus into the district’s capital improvement fund. That request passed by a combined vote of 659-264.
