BARRE — A petition that could force an up-or-down vote on the City Council-approved sale of a historic downtown building is circulating, the deadline is now days away, and by early next week it will be clear whether a special election to determine the disposition of the Wheelock Building is required.
City Clerk Carol Dawes confirmed Thursday that petitioners have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday to collect the signatures of at least 5% — 301 — of the city’s 6,011 registered voters and to file those petitions at her office in City Hall.
Assuming they’ve collected enough valid signatures, and Dawes stressed that isn’t always a lock, the council will have up to 60 days to warn a special election that would provide voters an opportunity to overrule a decision it made in April.
On the strength of a pair of 5-2 votes, councilors first authorized City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to negotiate the sale of the Wheelock Building with Fox Market owners Doni Cain and Olivia Dunton and subsequently approved the purchase and sales agreement that was the product of those negotiations.
That agreement contemplates the sale of the city-owned Wheelock Building to Fox Market LLC for $155,000. It requires two still-to-be-negotiated addenda — one involving the city’s requested right of first refusal in the event the property is resold, and the other outlining the specific details of plans to preserve the architectural relic that has been a fixture in downtown Barre since 1871.
The agreement also acknowledges the potential that the sale could be the subject of a public vote based on a charter change approved by Barre voters last year.
That change opened the door for the petition that is circulating, even as Cain and Dunton have requested another extension to the “10-day attorney review period” contemplated in the agreement that was executed more than a month ago.
The 30-day petition clock started ticking when the city posted notice of the pending sale on May 4. Though it is scheduled to run out over the weekend, Dawes said that means petitioners have until the close of business on Monday to file the necessary paperwork.
Dawes said Tremont Street resident Rosemary Averill and Councilor Michael Boutin have inquired about the petition deadline.
Boutin has consistently opposed the sale of the Wheelock Building whenever the issue has surfaced during his 13 years on the council; and Averill said Thursday she believes voters — not the council — should decide whether to part with a unique city-owned property.
“The point of the petition is to let the voters decide whether the city should sell the Wheelock Building,” she said, adding: “That building means a lot to a lot more people than sit on the council.”
Built as a law office in 1871, and best known for its decades-long run as the home of the Barre Senior Center, the building has been occupied by the Barre Partnership under a just-expired no-rent lease between the city and its downtown organization.
Averill stressed the petition isn’t about the partnership or Fox Market, it’s about whether to part with a building that is the last of its kind in Barre’s historic central business district.
“It was a gift to the city,” she said of the building. “So … why not let the voters decide whether to sell it?”
Averill said that is the view of a core group of roughly 10 people — Boutin included — that agreed to start circulating the petition in hopes of collecting the requisite number of signatures.
“I think we’re going to get there,” she said. “I hope so. We’re working hard.”
Averill couldn’t say with certainty how many signatures the group has collected, but suggested members planned to compare notes Thursday evening with an eye toward making a push heading into the weekend.
Though Averill couldn’t speak for others, she said she hasn’t had trouble persuading people to sign the petition.
“I haven’t had anybody say ‘no,’” she said.
That doesn’t mean the group will be able to collect enough signatures, and Averill acknowledged it doesn’t mean all who sign believe, as she does, the city shouldn’t sell the Wheelock Building.
“It just means they think the voters should make that decision,” said Averill, who came up short in her bid to unseat Ward 2 Councilor Teddy Waszazak in March.
Though Waszazak — like Boutin — had opposed the sale of the Wheelock Building in the past, he joined the 4-2 majority that agreed to list the property in January and was on the prevailing side of both 5-2 votes in April.
So was Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who authored the charter change that made the petition possible, and has predicted voters — if asked— will support the council’s decision to sell the property to a growing business interested in expanding from East Montpelier to Barre.
