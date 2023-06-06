BARRE — A petition drive that could have forced a public vote on the proposed sale of one of the oldest buildings in downtown Barre came up short.
Petitioners say they came up roughly 70 signatures short of the 301 that would have been needed to require a special election to decide the fate of the historic Wheelock Building.
The City Council agreed to sell the city-owned structure to Fox Market LLC in April, and notice of the proposed sale was posted on May 5. That triggered a just-expired 30-day petition period.
In order to give voters a say on the sale of the building, a petition signed by 5% of the city’s 6,011 registered voters had to be submitted with City Clerk Carol Dawes by Monday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline.
Dawes confirmed Tuesday that didn’t happen.
Barring some other development, the sale will proceed as planned. The city will receive $155,000 for the property and Fox Market will get a last-of-its-kind building that has been an architecturally interesting fixture in Barre’s central business district since its first incarnation as a law office in 1871.
No closing date has been scheduled. The city approved a 60-day “due diligence” period that runs through July 13 at Fox Market’s request.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said the wording of two addenda — one that will provide the city a right of first refusal, and the other detailing Fox Market’s historic preservation plans for the building — have not yet been finalized.
Petitioners claim the still-pending purchase and sales agreement was the product of a less-than-transparent process that was rushed at the start has moved slower than anticipated after the council voted, 5-2, to approve it.
Before going to the trouble of collecting signatures, petitioners led by Tremont Street resident Rosemary Averill and Councilor Michael Boutin said they wanted to wait for the results of an inspection, which was initially scheduled to be completed in mid-May — the results of which might have prompted Fox Market to withdraw its offer.
Instead, the deadline was extended and, it turns out, petitioners left themselves too little time to collect the requisite signatures.
The prospect of selling the building, best-known for its decades-long run as the Barre Senior Center, had occasionally surfaced in the past several years, but the council has consistently balked. That changed earlier this year when, following a brief public discussion, councilors agreed to list the property in January.
The process netted two formal offers by a council-imposed March 10 deadline. One was submitted by a nonprofit that proposed to renovate, restore and ultimately gift the building to the Barre Partnership, which has occupied the space for the past four years under a rent-free arrangement.
The other was submitted by Fox Market LLC, which is planning to expand the growing business that opened on Route 2 in East Montpelier in 2021.
