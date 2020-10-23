WATERBURY — The Select Board chairman here, who is running for a Vermont House seat, is facing condemnation and calls for his resignation after a suggestion of a segregated police force as a way to address racial discrimination and inequity in policing.
The public outcry was sparked by the suggestion Chris Viens made on Monday during a broadcast forum with the three other candidates running for the two Washington-Chittenden House seats. Viens later reiterated the idea at a Select Board meeting and then in subsequent media interviews.
Reached Friday evening, Viens said he took part in a discussion that morning on the Dave Gram Show on WDEV. He said his comments there were pertinent to further explaining his policing idea and that he did not want to discuss it any further in another interview. The radio program included Xusana Davis, the state’s executive director of racial equity, and Viens said he thought their discussion was productive.
Several days after he shared his policing idea, Viens said he realized that he used the wrong term. “I apologize for using ‘segregation.’ ... It was truly a mistake,” he said, calling the reaction on social media as a “shark frenzy” that’s been difficult for his family. He said he was looking for “hope and ideas” in suggesting that “maybe a minority police officer can better relate to minority issues they’re responding to and diffuse the problem without people getting killed, without people getting hurt on both sides.”
A Waterbury Center excavation contractor and Select Board member since 2012, Viens denounced anti-racism activist calls this year to “defund police” in response to deaths of Black individuals at the hands of police.
In the candidate forum, also on WDEV, and on Facebook live, Viens offered a charged suggestion: “I’d rather see a segregated police. I’d rather see more minorities brought into the police department. When calls come out that are minority-related, those police officers that are of minority will address those issues. ... That way it would solve, I would hope, one thing if there is a tragic shooting. The whole racist issue might be put to rest because you have a minority police officer dealing with a minority issue.”
The comment came as a response to a question from the public during the forum hosted by WDEV and the Waterbury Roundabout, a local online news site. A reader comment was put to the four candidates running to represent Waterbury in Washington County, as well as Bolton, Huntington and Buels Gore in Chittenden County.
The Waterbury resident wrote to say he had attended racial justice rallies in recent months where he heard people of color share experiences with racism in Vermont and in the community: “It is apparent we have work to do to make all feel welcome here. I would like to know what each candidate will do to work towards making people of all races feel welcome and safe in their represented area and Vermont as a whole.”
Incumbent Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, said that she, too, had attended demonstrations and meetings of the newly formed Waterbury Anti-Racism Coalition, a community group formed to address issues of racism in the community.
“To hear children speak about their fears and how they are treated by other students or other people in the community and to see the real anxiety that it causes for people is really heartbreaking frankly,” Wood said. “I grew up in Vermont, and we all know Vermont is a very white state, and I have taken the time to begin to try to understand what it really feels like to be a person of color in this state … and it is difficult.”
Wood, running for a third term, also pointed to recent legislation to address racial inequalities, specifically bills related to policing and the state correctional system.
Calling himself “a very constitutional thinker,” first-time candidate Brock Coderre, a Republican, said, “To me, the Constitution was written to protect everyone, every single person that sets foot in the United States. They are protected by the Constitution just for being here.”
He suggested emphasizing teaching civics in schools as a way to encourage students to be more engaged with politics, think about what it means to be an American, and learn how to disagree civilly.
Eventually, Coderre said, discussing race won’t be necessary. “I think we should just stop talking about race in general because if it’s not on your mind, and you’re not talking about it, then you can’t treat people differently because of it,” he said.
Six-term state Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, took a different tack. “Simply saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ isn’t enough. Of course they matter. And we have to show that not only that they matter, but they matter because the systems that we’ve promulgated, that we’ve lived under for the last 400 years in this country, less than that in Vermont, are pretty systematically racist in their construction,” he said. “We have to find out what being an anti-racist means. It’s not just saying live and let live.”
Addressing the inequality will require a maturity in thinking around these issues along with increasing economic opportunities, Stevens added.
Viens, the independent candidate in the discussion, answered last.
He began by suggesting that “minority” community members offer a list of issues that need to be resolved. He then shifted to discuss policing describing his notion of “segregated police” with responding officers assigned to calls based on their race and that of those involved.
Beyond that, Viens said he would encourage anti-racism activists to help create a platform to address racial inequities in Vermont.
“To continue to blame Vermont for mostly being a mostly white state is kind of a slap in the face. That’s just the way things evolved. It wasn’t on purpose,” Viens said. “I think that there’s plenty of work to be done. Rather than tearing down people’s buildings and screaming at each other, let’s put a platform together. Let’s act on it. Let’s move it in a better direction.”
The Select BoardLater Monday evening, Lt. David White of the Vermont State Police attended the Waterbury Select Board meeting on Zoom to update local officials regarding State Police activity in town. During the discussion, Viens shared his suggestion from the candidate forum with White.
“I said from this racial equity thing, the problems we’ve had, Black Lives Matter concerns (and) all that. Rather than defunding the police, I suggested we try to segregate the State Police more — bring in more people of minority into the State Police positions and somehow allow them to deal with minority … calls that came in that were minority-related and be able to send these minority troopers to deal with that rather than the troopers that have been doing it, and maybe take out this racial part-problem. Do you think there’s any (possibility) of that happening?” Viens asked.
White answered by discussing police recruiting. “Simply getting any qualified candidate wanting to do this job right now is difficult,” he said. “Trying to diversify our membership has been something that we have been attempting to do for years now. … It’s certainly not a lack of effort on our recruiting division. It’s just a matter of finding anyone that’s capable and wanting to do this job, period.”
Media coverageDuring the next two days, Viens’ proposal caught the attention of Seven Days newspaper and WPTZ TV. The subsequent coverage was shared widely on social media.
When asked for their reactions to Viens’ comments, his opponents in the House race, Stevens and Wood, condemned Viens’ suggestion.
“The ideas put forward by Mr. Viens are classically racist ideas. I’m not calling him a racist — all white people, including me, are capable of racist ideas. I’m concerned that when asked what would make Black people more comfortable in Vermont, he responded in a way that purported to solve the problem of Black people being more comfortable when being arrested, or in a confrontation with police. Why go there?” Stevens said.
He called the notion Viens put forth “shocking because they expressed a cultural insensitivity that seemed so out of time. Our eyes, once more, have been opened to the reality that these views still exist, and that we have a lot of work to do,” Stevens added.
Wood said her “jaw dropped” at Viens comments in the forum. She pointed to Coderre’s answer to the same question as out of bounds.
“I find the comments made by candidates Viens and Coderre to be totally unacceptable, and they clearly demonstrate a lack of knowledge about the issues related to racism in our community and our state,” Wood said. “Neither individual expressed a desire to better understand the issues that (Black, indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC) citizens experience, nor work towards respectful solutions. Proposing a “segregated” police force or thinking that if we just don’t talk about racism, it will go away, are just flat out wrong.”
Coderre declined to comment on Viens’ statements, adding his disappointment that his name was mentioned in a negative light by Wood. “My response was surely misinterpreted by fellow candidates so it could understandably go similarly misunderstood by viewers, listeners and voters,” he said.
BacklashThe strongest backlash is coming from the community itself with many local residents discussing Viens’ comments on social media including Front Porch Forum and Facebook.
“I am Puerto Rican. If I call the police do the State Police have to dispatch a Puerto Rican and only a Puerto Rican? Is an African-American officer OK since it is a ‘minority issue?’” wrote Waterbury resident Michael Frank on Front Porch Forum. “I can’t stand by when Chris Viens, the chair of the Select Board, calls for segregating our police. That is a racist statement, plain and simple. Chris Viens needs to step down from the Select Board. Waterbury needs to be led by someone that isn’t pushing for segregation.” Frank, who serves on the Harwood Union School Board, stressed in a follow-up email that his comments were made as an individual.
An online change.org petition, “Chris Viens has to go!” was posted online Friday afternoon demanding that he resign from the town board.
Many commenters are expressing not only opposition to Viens as a candidate for state representative, but to his continuing to lead and even sit on the town Select Board.
“Chris Viens has proven himself to be unfit for the role and does not represent the beliefs and values of our community,” the petition states. As of Friday afternoon it had logged more than 220 signatures and multiple comments from signers.
“There’s been no effort to reach out and say, hey, can we sit and talk,” Viens said of those leading the calls for his resignation. By Friday evening, several comments supporting Viens were posted on Front Porch Forum.
“Chris Viens is not racist,” Kent Gardner stated simply while Kym Asam called for “compassionate” conversations. “We are all in different places on our journey toward learning and unlearning about our whiteness, privilege, racism and white supremacy. I hope we can consider inviting people into conversation when we feel their comments and/or actions constitute racism and remain compassionate in our responses so as not to further alienate but rather engage in uncomfortable yet important discussions about race,” she wrote.
Brian Kravitz comments mirrored many who rebuked Viens. “If people didn’t understand why ‘Black Lives Matter’ is important in Waterbury, I hope that this incident sheds some light on it. We have an elected official, running for state Legislature, whose response to systemic racism is more systemic racism. It is insidious and pervasive. Maybe we can use this as a starting point to engage in the discussions and changes that are necessary,” he wrote.
Community members are sending messages to the rest of the Select Board with an eye toward making the issue a topic for the next board meeting scheduled for Nov. 2, the eve of the general election.
The board continues to meet via Zoom video call recorded by ORCA Media in Montpelier because of COVID-19 public-health precautions.
Aside from public pressure, the petition carries no weight nor do voters have any official process to remove an official who was duly elected. A check with the secretary of state’s office confirms that there is no “recall” option that applies. An official may resign their position. Otherwise, voters may elect someone else for the position when the official’s term is up.
In Viens’ case, that would be March 2023. This past Town Meeting Day in March, Viens ran for the third time, unopposed for another three-year term on the select board. And in his previous elections for one-year seats in 2012 and 2013, he was the top vote-getter in three- and two-way races, both of which filled two seats, attesting to a dearth of competition for public offices in Waterbury.
Viens acknowledged the perennial challenge to attract candidates for local office and he said situations such as what has played out this week make it harder. “When you get into a demonizing political setting, it decreases the chances of anybody in the future wanting to step forward to run,” he said.
Against the grainFor many of the petition supporters, Viens’ comments come as some in the community are moving toward a heightened awareness of instances of racial discrimination with the aim to address racism and promote better understanding of racial justice.
A new grass-roots group has formed called the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition following a June rally and march that drew more than 500 people including many families with young children who listened to Black teens and even elementary school-aged students share stories of racism they experienced in school. The Harwood Union Unified School District has launched anti-racism training for staff and its school board; it formed a task force to look outward into the community.
Maroni Minter is a Black community member who led the June rally, is working with the new group, and helped organize the petition seeking Viens’ resignation. He and others in the anti-racism coalition attended Select Board meetings this summer to share an idea for a public mural and to ask permission to hang a banner near the municipal offices with the message “Waterbury Stands with Black Lives Matter.”
The board gave permission for the banner and its support for the art effort, but both interactions were marked with tense exchanges between Viens and the group leaders, Minter in particular.
“I don’t have to deal with that at all,” Viens said in response to the suggestion that racism exists in the community.
Minter pushed back offering personal examples from high school into adulthood. “The majority of Waterbury are good people,” Minter replied. “There are a few among us who are racist.”
Follow this story here or at www.waterburyroundabout.org. To listen to the candidate forum go to wdevradio.com/washington-chittenden-house-candidates-forum/ You can listen to Viens on The Dave Gram Show at wdevradio.com/trump-biden-debate-analysis-and-chris-viens/
