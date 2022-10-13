MONTPELIER — Amid concerns over process and equity, a divided city council agreed to waive the petition requirement for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and unilaterally place its annual funding request on the Town Meeting Day ballot come March.

The council’s 4-2, decision Wednesday night didn’t set any precedent, while guaranteeing voters will have the opportunity to approve the $23,500 requested by CVHHH for the fiscal year that starts next July. However, the split decision did underscore a practical reality: The council has the power to place any article four of its members support before voters, notwithstanding a charter provision that outlines the petition process and a decade-old policy that created the Montpelier Community Fund.

