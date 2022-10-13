MONTPELIER — Amid concerns over process and equity, a divided city council agreed to waive the petition requirement for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and unilaterally place its annual funding request on the Town Meeting Day ballot come March.
The council’s 4-2, decision Wednesday night didn’t set any precedent, while guaranteeing voters will have the opportunity to approve the $23,500 requested by CVHHH for the fiscal year that starts next July. However, the split decision did underscore a practical reality: The council has the power to place any article four of its members support before voters, notwithstanding a charter provision that outlines the petition process and a decade-old policy that created the Montpelier Community Fund.
Councilors agreed that 2012 policy, and possibly a charter provision, which sets a higher bar for ballot access in Montpelier than state law requires (and currently exists in many surrounding communities) should be reviewed. They also agreed the amount of money allocated to the Montpelier Community Fund, which was crafted as a petition-free, no-guarantee alternative to collecting signatures each year, likely deserves a fresh look.
There was no dispute about the value of the services CVHHH provides; no argument voters have overwhelmingly approved its annual funding requests; and general agreement a straight-faced case could be made for what will be the organization’s third straight pandemic-related waiver.
None of that was at issue as councilors wrestled with where to draw the line.
The reality is nothing prevents an organization from doing what CVHHH did by asking the council to waive a petition requirement that, based on a 2012 charter change, increased the number of signatures needed from 5% to 10% of the city’s registered voters.
That was a high bar to meet even before the pandemic, but CVHHH consistently has ever since the board appointed to oversee the Montpelier Community Fund in 2012 didn’t fully fund its initial request.
Given its long and strong record at the polls, and the size of its annual request, CVHHH opted to collect signatures and get what it asked for directly from voters.
Others could have, but didn’t — in part because collecting 600-plus signatures is a chore, even if you band together with other organizations and circulate “umbrella petitions” that were common in Montpelier before the community fund was created.
Then came COVID. For the past two election cycles the council has waived the petition requirement for CVHHH, and last year for Kellogg-Hubbard Library despite an increase in its supplemental funding request from more than $350,000 to nearly $396,000. In a normal year, any increase in the library’s supplemental funding request would have triggered the need for a petition.
Nothing the council did Wednesday night changed that. However, Councilor Cary Brown said she was reluctant to surgically deviate from a pretty clear policy.
So was Councilor Conor Casey, who first raised the “equity” issue, and wondered how the council would deal with similar requests from other organizations.
That was the issue for Brown, who said she appreciated the “pandemic is not over” argument advanced by Councilor Lauren Hierl and others, but openly wondered why the public health concerns associated with door knocking and circulating petitions were confined to one organization.
“If COVID is the concern, then we should just remove the petition requirement (for all organizations),” she said.
Councilors agreed there is room for debate about whether Montpelier’s 10% threshold for ballot access is excessive, but they were told by City Manager Bill Fraser that altering it would require a voter-approved charter change.
While Councilor Jennifer Morton complained the petition process was onerous and “dated,” Fraser described petitions as “a bedrock of Vermont governance,” and City Clerk John Odum said past attempts to allow digital signatures have been discussed and rejected in the Legislature.
Brown said she didn’t have a problem with petitions, but said she simply believes the rules should be applied evenly.
“The petition process is extremely democratic because it does not rely on coming to a small group of people and making your case, it does not rely on the seven opinions that are sitting here, it relies on community support,” she said.
Councilor Jack McCullough, who was just another taxpayer when the community fund was proposed by then-mayor John Hollar and adopted by the council in 2012, said he wasn’t wild about the idea then.
“It seemed to me that one of the purposes for creating the community fund was to make our budgeting process less democratic by closing the door on organizations who wanted to come in and ask for money,” he said.
CVHHH is evidence that door never closed, though the community fund has served as a convenient way for organizations to bypass the petition requirement and get most — if not all — of the money they request.
Casey suggested some of those organizations might think twice about that if collecting signatures isn’t required, and he said he would be hard-pressed to say “no” if they asked for a waiver. It’s why, he said, he supported an “all-or-nothing” approach to CVHHH’s request and ultimately joined Brown in voting against it.
Even those, like Hierl, who voted to grant the requested waiver, acknowledged what she characterized as “a messy process,” and said there is a need to at least review decisions that were made a decade ago.
Mayor Anne Watson said that is her strong preference, though she noted any changes the council might entertain — with the possible exception of boosting the pool of money in the community fund — would not alter the rules for the city’s annual vote in March.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.