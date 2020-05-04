PLAINFIELD — A petition is being circulated calling for the removal of the Select Board chairwoman.
The petition has more than 100 signatures.
However, Chairwoman Sasha Thayer said she doesn’t know anything about it, though she recently replied to a post about it on Facebook. The creator of the petition has since created another petition due to confusing language from the first. That petition, created Monday evening, had three signatures.
Last week the three-member board meet virtually via Zoom. Thayer and Tammy Farnham were the two board members in attendance. The third member, Jim Volz, could not attend because he was out of state dealing with a family matter.
Citing a need to give the committee explicit direction and noting the committee was to be advisory with a direction on planning, not executing, Thayer and Farnham voted to disband the committee and create the new Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee. Thayer also said members of the prior committee had been trying to recruit members, a role the Select Board is to fill. And she said members had tried to hold public meetings in defiance of the board’s March 17 decision to cancel all town committee and commission meetings in the interest of public safety due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Thayer and Farnham last week also appointed members to the new committee, notably leaving out Michael Billingsley and Bram Towbin, who both had served on the prior committee and had expressed interest in doing so again. This decision caused both Billingsley and Towbin, who have been serving the town for years, with Towbin having served on the Select Board and as road commissioner, to step away from public service. Towbin said Thayer’s actions were “authoritarian,” that she has been engaging in “bullying” and has abused her power as chairwoman.
Billingsley said he has been the victim of Thayer’s “yelling attacks” and no longer has “the emotional constitution to deal with her.” He denied the allegations leveled against him by Thayer, saying he was trying to help the board recruit people for the committee and though members of the public did meet virtually, there was no official meeting of the committee.
Disbanding the committee and the decisions to step aside by Towbin and Billingsley has caused an uproar on social media. Resident Jenni Belotserkovsky created a petition on Change.org calling for Thayer’s removal. As of Monday, the petition had 107 signatures.
Belotserkovsky said in an email, “I have been personally frustrated by Sasha’s lack of responsiveness to civic inquiries and government transparency. When Bram Towbin resigned due to her bullying and upon hearing that she had disbanded the Hazard Mitigation Committee, a committee spearheaded by Michael Billingsley, I decided I had enough.”
The Select Board held a special meeting Monday to discuss other issues. Board member Jim Volz, who is still out of state, was in virtual attendance. He has not weighed in publicly on the decision to disband the committee and declined to do so Monday, saying it wasn’t appropriate to do so at that time. Volz said he would talk about it after the meeting, but has not given a comment to The Times Argus.
Thayer said at first the topic was not germane to the topic at hand, the disbanding of the committee was brought up during the public comment section of the meeting. She said what The Times Argus was asking could have a long answer and then said she had not seen the petition.
Belotserkovsky posted the petition on the Plainfield People Facebook page on April 29. The petition incorrectly cites the town of Springfield’s charter when referencing removing elected officials from office. Thayer responded to the petition at about 1 a.m. Sunday saying as much and provided a link for Plainfield’s charter. Thayer also sent an email to Belotserkovsky Saturday night confirming the petition would be added to the May 11 board meeting agenda.
Why the committee has been disbanded appears to be a moving target. Thayer and Farnham gave their reasons at the board’s April 27 meeting. But Thayer told a resident questioning the decision in an email on April 28, “Nine years is a long tenure on such a board” and “it can also be valuable to start afresh.”
There was no mention of how long people had served on the committee at the board’s April 27 meeting. Likewise, the reasoning given at the April 27 meeting about unauthorized committee meetings and improper committee member recruitment was not provided to the resident. Farnham said in an email how long someone had been on the committee was not discussed with her and was not behind her decision to disband the committee.
In February 2016 the town dissolved the Flood Advisory Committee, created after the storms that rocked the town in 2011, and created the Hazard Mitigation Committee with a broader focus than flooding. That decision was made at the time with the support of the flood committee. Thayer has repeatedly said by disbanding the Hazard Mitigation Committee, the current board is following in the footsteps of what was done in 2016. But according to the minutes of the 2016 meeting, the prior flood committee revised and approved the language for the hazard committee. It does not appear any input was requested by the board from committee members in relation to disbanding the committee prior to the actions taken April 27.
It’s also unclear if the action taken at that meeting is valid. At least two people reported not being able to access the April 27 meeting via Zoom. Thayer claims this was due to error on her part and was not intentional. The board is expected to take the topic up again at its regular meeting May 11.
Thayer has also been criticized for moving the public comment section of board meetings from the front of the agenda to the back. Residents say this shows her disinterest in hearing from those in the public, especially those with dissenting opinions.
But Thayer said in an email she “reorganized (the board’s agenda) a bit to be more cohesive, and proposed moving the public comment time period to the end of the meeting as some other towns have done.” The select boards and city councils in Marshfield, Barre City, Barre Town, Montpelier, East Montpelier, and Berlin all have their public comment sections toward the beginning of their meetings.
This is the second time Thayer has come under scrutiny recently. Resident Rose Paul launched a last-minute write-in campaign for Thayer’s seat on the board. She said she was running to “ensure that citizens and volunteers are respected in meetings and their ideas and concerns are listened to.”
Thayer received 229 votes on Town Meeting Day in March and Paul netted 159, which was said to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, write-in campaigns in town history. Thayer said after the vote she didn’t know why those who voted against her did so and wouldn’t speculate on it.
Thayer was asked by The Times Argus Wednesday about residents saying they refuse to volunteer because of her, something that came up during the town meeting vote and is coming up again. She said in an email Friday, “I wrote what is above earlier today and only just learned that you are under the impression that people in Plainfield are refusing to serve on our committees/board/commissions because of me. This is actually not the case.”
Both Towbin and Billingsley said last week they will no longer have anything to do with local government with Thayer as chairwoman.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
