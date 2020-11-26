BARRE — Who let the dogs in? When it comes to Barre's world-renowned cemeteries, the answer to that question is the City Council.
The specter of a sixth public hearing involving amendments to the city's Animal and Fowl ordinance was just enough to convince councilors to avoid making yet another change to an ordinance they couldn't stop changing until earlier this week.
What began as a simple request to permit dog-walking in public parks spawned an ever-changing proposal that was the subject of five virtual public hearings.
It's a process that saw councilors briefly flirt with the idea of easing restrictions on chickens and permitting roosters, actually vote to confine cats, backtrack on that decision, and defer any poultry-related changes to a "task force" that will be appointed next month.
That left dogs.
The council was good with permitting dog owners to walk their pets in public parks and, breaking with decade-old precedent, agreed, with some restrictions, to include cemeteries in the mix.
That proposed change wasn't a problem until it finally was Tuesday night, as some complained dogs were prohibited from the Granite City's cemeteries for a reason, that reason was still valid, and the council should ditch the idea of altering that long-standing restriction.
It's one Jeff Bergeron, the city's director of buildings and community services, described as "a huge mistake" in an email councilors received before the latest public hearing.
"All three of our cemeteries are 'points of interest' for people that enjoy the beauty of our many varied monuments, many of which are considered works of art," Bergeron wrote. "I’m sure most people who are walking through the cemetery wouldn’t appreciate a growling dog looming in the area as they are strolling through, or worse yet, step into a pile of dog feces!"
Bergeron was equally emphatic, if a little less colorful, during the virtual hearing, describing Hope Cemetery as an outdoor "art museum" that routinely draws more than 1,000 visitors — many arriving in tour buses — each year.
Bergeron argued that is no place for pets and suggested language that requires dogs be kept at least 20 feet away from all monuments wasn't really a solution.
"People aren't going to tell their pet to sit in the middle of the road while they go take a closer look at a monument," he said, adding: "There are other place that people can walk dogs."
Barre Town resident Ilene Gillander, who serves on the city's Cemetery Committee and is a regular tour guide at Hope Cemetery, wholeheartedly agreed.
"This is Barre's outdoor art gallery," Gillander said. "It is an inappropriate and disrespectful thing to do to walk your dog in that cemetery."
Barre resident Joelen Mulvaney, who is also a Hope Cemetery tour guide, echoed that assessment right down to the use of the word "inappropriate."
"There should be no dogs in Hope Cemetery," Mulvaney said, suggesting an undeveloped section of Elmwood Cemetery could be converted into a park where dogs could be allowed.
According to Bergeron, it informally is. The area now hosts a community garden, and he said he wouldn't object to allowing dog-walking there providing owners pick up after their pets and stay out of the cemetery itself.
The objections mirrored those made a decade ago when dogs were banned from city cemeteries. But they proved to be too little, too late.
After five straight weeks of discussing changes to the animal ordinance, councilors didn't relish the prospect of a sixth, which Mayor Lucas Herring noted would be needed if the proposal was altered to reinstate the prohibition.
At one point, three councilors appeared willing to make the change and a fourth — Michael Boutin — was wavering.
Boutin drafted the language that included the 20-foot restriction, noting that compromise would prohibit dogs from most areas of the cemetery and protect what he concede was "sacred ground."
Boutin provided a graphic explanation and then asked if opposition had softened.
It hadn't.
"It doesn't make one bit of difference to me," Gillander said. "It is still an inappropriate place to have dogs."
Mulvaney agreed and Bergeron bristled at the notion of turning the carefully groomed front lawns of Hope Cemetery into a de facto dog park.
"I can't buy into it, I'm sorry," he said.
Councilor Rich Morey agreed, as did Councilors Teddy Waszazak and John Steinman.
Though Steinman predicted the privilege would be abused if the council "opened the door" and worried memorials would be damaged and a tourist attraction spoiled, he later joined the majority in voting to lift the prohibition at least for now.
Morey didn't and neither did Waszazak.
"Weighing the risk versus reward here makes it pretty clear that the risk of damage to any of the monuments in Hope or Elmwood (cemeteries) outweighs the importance of having dogs in the cemeteries," he said.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said he'd heard from constituents on both sides of the issue and didn't feel the need to react to calls to retain a prohibition that is routinely ignored.
"We could prohibit dogs and bring this back next week, but it doesn't change the fact that there is really widespread noncompliance," he said.
With the council poised to appoint a task force to explore poultry-related provisions of the ordinance next month, Hemmerick said he favored waiting for that group's recommendation and possibly revisiting the issue at that time.
Herring agreed and it was apparently enough to satisfy Steinman and Boutin because all three joined Hemmerick and Councilor Ericka Reil in voting down Morey's motion to reinstate the prohibition and warn another public hearing.
Morey and Waszazak were the only two councilors who voted "yes."
The council then unanimously approved the proposed changes, which allow dogs in cemeteries, provided they are kept 20 feet away from all monuments.
