BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School District has a perception problem that will require an all hands on deck solution if it hopes to fill an alarming number of vacancies and fully staff its three schools come fall.
That was the takeaway from Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who strayed from a prepared script during Thursday night’s school board meeting to address everyone who lives and works in the two-town school district.
On a night when board members filled 10 professional positions, they were told as many as 40 more — a list that doesn’t include instructional assistants and behavior interventionists — remain open. They were also told competition for qualified educators is fierce, the candidate pool is significantly smaller than it historically has been, and, while other districts in the state are in the same boat, Barre can’t afford to keep being Barre.
So said Hennessey, who started by reading the last slide of a PowerPoint presentation detailing the district’s recruiting strategies, which range from its first-ever participation in a June 1 “job fair” to the kicked up careers page that will soon be launched on its website.
“To be successful in the current marketplace, staff recruitment must be a multifaceted strategy conceived from various perspectives and supported by several individuals or departments,” Hennessey read before running out of a script.
Barre’s first-year superintendent wasn’t done talking and what followed was both memorable and multifaceted. It was part call to arms, part blunt critique, and unmistakably urgent.
“All stakeholders — our faculty, our staff, our kids, … our school board, our community members — everybody’s got to step up,” he said. “Not down the road, today. The stakes are that high right now.”
Hennessey was just warming up.
With as many as 40 unfilled professional positions — a mix of teachers, special educators and two administrators — Hennessey said selling the district to prospective employees who have plenty of other options is critical.
“Marketing is no longer a choice; it’s an absolute must,” he said.
In a world where perception is reality, Hennessey said it is a challenge in Barre.
“When I came on board as the superintendent I said it was absolutely essential that we turn the tide (and) change the image of what our schools do, within our community and, importantly, outside of it,” he said. “It’s not fair, but our reputation ... is troubling in the Vermont educational community, and it’s not just about our comparatively low compensation for employees. It’s about the nature of how some of our community engages with the schools, and it’s well known.”
On a night when one resident complained the school tax rate was unbearably high and another lamented its standardized test scores are embarrassingly low, Hennessey did not elaborate. He did reiterate the perception of the district doesn’t fully reflect the reality
“It’s not all fair,” he said, adding: “I want to be clear, we’re not saying: ‘we’re not open to tough questions,’ (and) we’re not saying that: ‘we’re not open to being held to account,’ but it is incredibly important that we all rally now — all of us — to start turning the tide.”
The good news, from Hennessey’s perspective, is that the tide has started to turn. He said the district’s public relations initiatives — including the brief video snippets he stars in every week — are the envy of other districts and have created a useful window into Barre’s schools.
In addition to providing a sneak peak into the school system for prospective job applicants, Hennessey said they are part of an effort to persuade local residents to “look at the schools as an asset and not a tax burden.”
Human Resources Director Carol Marold put the problem in perspective, noting the district has, or will be losing 65 professional positions this year, and has filled about half of them so far. With “well over 30” open positions, not counting support staff, Marold predicted.
“We no longer have a ‘hiring season’ we have a ‘hiring year,’” she said. “That’s where we stand.”
Board members and some residents said those numbers are concerning, though some, like Barre Town resident Paul Malone, noted they aren’t unique to Barre.
“Every single (school) district is looking for employees,” Malone said, noting the private business are in the same boat.
Malone, a former board member, said the district has plenty to be proud of.
“We have a very good reputation,” he said.
Even if it didn’t, School Director Terry Reil wondered whether providing fresh fuel to a perception the district wants to shift amounted to a self-inflicted wound.
“We have to stop focusing on it,” he said. “It can’t always be us waving the flag: ‘hey our reputation’s not great.’ Let’s not talk about that. Let’s talk about the positives. Let’s talk about the good stuff because if it’s always us bringing up (our) ‘bad reputation.’ We’re hurting ourselves.”
If Reil is right, Sonya Spaulding doubled down on being wrong.
Spaulding, the board’s chair, gave herself the “last word,” declaring Barre a “great place to live,” but suggesting there are those who don’t want to work there.
“I would argue that our reputation isn’t great,” she said. “In some circles we are not great and teachers don’t want to come here, and administrators don’t want to come here, and part of the blame lays squarely with us.”
By “us,” Spaulding said she meant the board and the broader community.
“We have to take ownership of that and recognize (the) role that we play,” she said, adding: “I will leave it at that, and let you all do your own soul-searching and figure out how we can be better about helping to attract people to our community to work.”
